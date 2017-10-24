W hen Richard Wright, author of some of the most powerful 20th-century novels in American history, concluded that America was addicted to racism and would never fully accept him despite his contributions, he opted to live out his life in Paris.

John N. Mitchell has worked as a journalist for more than a quarter century. He can be reached atjmitchell@phillytrib.com and Tweet at @freejohnmitchel. http://www.phillytrib.com/commentary/mitchell-the-list-of-black-expatriates-grows/article_e3fdf3da-4bde-55bb-b222-4c5992144843.html