Metro
Home > Metro

Family assures Jason Paylor Jr. will always be remembered


Courier Newsroom, Photos by J.L. Martello
Leave a comment

ON OCT. 2, 2010, Jason Paylor Jr., 17 years old at the time, was shot and killed in Wilkinsburg. His mother, Lisa White, left, and sister, Joel’Lisa, were nearby as the shots rang out. White has vowed to keep her son’s name and legacy alive with a vigil, each Oct. 2. Courier photographer J.L. Martello was on hand for the 2017 vigil.

ON OCT. 2, 2010, Jason Paylor Jr., 17 years old at the time, was shot and killed in Wilkinsburg. His mother, Lisa White, left, and sister, Joel’Lisa, were nearby as the shots rang out. White has vowed to keep her son’s name and legacy alive with a vigil, each Oct. 2.

FAMILY OF JASON PAYLOR JR. AT THE OCT. 2, 2017 VIGIL (Photo by J.L. Martello)

JASON PAYLOR JR.

 

Like us at https://www.facebook.com/pages/New-Pittsburgh-Courier/143866755628836?ref=hl

Follow @NewPghCourier on Twitter  https://twitter.com/NewPghCourier

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier:

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

17 photos Launch gallery

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

Continue reading Family assures Jason Paylor Jr. will always be remembered

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

comments – Add Yours


×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Get It On Your Doorstep
Most Popular