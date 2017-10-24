Family assures Jason Paylor Jr. will always be remembered

ON OCT. 2, 2010, Jason Paylor Jr., 17 years old at the time, was shot and killed in Wilkinsburg. His mother, Lisa White, left, and sister, Joel’Lisa, were nearby as the shots rang out. White has vowed to keep her son’s name and legacy alive with a vigil, each Oct. 2.

Like us at https://www.facebook.com/pages/New-Pittsburgh-Courier/143866755628836?ref=hl

Follow @NewPghCourier on Twitter https://twitter.com/NewPghCourier

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: