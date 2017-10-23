Vintage Gold PROM Gala presented by Allen Place Community Center

The event is called the “senior prom,” but the word prom has a meaning—Partnerships Reaching the Organizational Mission. President and co-founder Jerry Ann Allen says Allen Place Family Life Center strives to reduce the health disparities that exist within the surrounding communities of Allegheny County. The ongoing goals and commitments are to enhance the services of Allen Place and respond to the needs of the local community; on-site health and wellness sessions; to continue to participate in and to showcase at health expos; and to implement youth after-school mentoring programs which focus on health care and science career exploration.

On Sept. 24, at the Marriott City Center, Allen Place recognized community champions for their hard work unlocking the doors so others can succeed. Allen and Executive Director Winifred Torbert said Allen Place is applauding caregivers, communicators, educators, mentors, business and community leaders and financial supporters on this evening. The 2017 Vintage Gold PROM Gala Community Champions included: Kathy and Russell Bynum of Bynums Marketing & Communications, Inc., award winning retired teacher and mentor Imogene Hines, Rev. Dr. Judith Moore, pastor of First A.M.E. Church in Clairton, Pa., Chenits Pettigrew Jr., Ed.D, Assistant Dean for Faculty Diversity at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, Christina Wilds DrPH, senior program officer at the Highmark Foundation and Margaret Smith Washington, president of Washington Associates, a Pittsburgh based consulting firm that provides training and workshops in communications to physicians, health care providers and patient groups across the country. A special recognition award was presented to Frances Winbush for exemplary service to Allen Place and always going above and beyond.

During the PROM evening secret judges selected the best dressed in their prom attire. The winners: Opal Jackson, Alfredo Russell and Rose Cheriton. With Bob Allen, KDKA TV as Master of Ceremonies and William E. Strickland Jr. as Honorary Chairperson guests enjoyed Flo Wilson & The Old School Band and a great tribute to community champions.

