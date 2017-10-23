Podcast Host Combat Jack Diagnosed With Colon Cancer

Combat Jack Reggie Ossé was diagnosed with colon cancer, Page Six reports.

The Combat Jack Show podcast host released a statement that was posted to Twitter on Monday afternoon.

The Brooklyn native is a former hip hop music attorney, with big name clients such as Jay Z, Roc-a-Fella, DJ Clark Kent and more. He’s also the former managing editor of legendary hip hop publication, The Source.

Combat Jack began hosting The Combat Jack Show, a podcast dedicated to hip hop discussion and interviews in August 2010. In 2013, his show grew to be the flagship of a network of podcasts called the Loud Speakers Network, which also includes The Read, The Brilliant Idiots, and Fan Bros.

