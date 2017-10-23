NEWS ROUNDUP: Obama Supports Hurricane Relief; James Toback Allegations; Missing Black Teen Found

BIG LIES

On Saturday, former presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton, George H.W. Bush and Jimmy Carter attended “Deep from the Heart: The One America Appeal,” a benefit concert held in Texas to raise money for hurricane relief efforts. Meanwhile, Trump was reportedly playing golf. Oh, but he did make sure to send a recorded message.

“To Presidents Jimmy Carter, George H.W. Bush, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama, Melania and I want to express our deep gratitude for your tremendous assistance,” Trump said in the message. “This wonderful effort reminds us that we truly are one nation under God, all unified by our values and our devotion to one another.”

According to a White House official, Trump was “honored” for the opportunity to participate and “encourages all Americans to be as generous as they can in helping storm survivors through this difficult time.” Okay, Jan.

All five living former US Presidents attended a hurricane relief benefit concert in Texas Saturday night https://t.co/evq4CH2AR1 pic.twitter.com/XbirxXVZLR — CNN (@CNN) October 22, 2017

This weekend, all five former U.S. presidents raised money for hurricane relief. Trump played golf for the 75th time of his presidency pic.twitter.com/gf4Z4le9Zw — NowThis (@nowthisnews) October 22, 2017

BIG NEWS

Over 30 women have reportedly come forward accusing director James Toback of sexual harassment. Toback sexually harassed women looking for work for decades, presenting his actions as “all part of the process,” according to the testimonies of 38 women interviewed by The Los Angeles Times.

“The way he presented it, it was like, ‘This is how things are done,’” actress Adrienne LaValley told The Times of a 2008 hotel room encounter that ended with Toback attempting to rub himself on her leg. “I felt like a prostitute, an utter disappointment to myself, my parents, my friends. And I deserved not to tell anyone.”

Former aspiring actress Starr Rinaldi recalled Toback’s tactics as “a test of whether I’m a real artist and serious about acting.”

“He always wanted me to read for him in a hotel or come back to his apartment,” Rinaldi said. “Like, ‘How serious are you about your craft?’”

More than 30 women come forward to accuse director James Toback of sexual harassment https://t.co/CTBUXgVyoY — LAT Entertainment (@latimesent) October 22, 2017

BIG FACTS

Selina Brandon, a Black special needs teen who went missing in Las Vegas on Friday morning, is reportedly home safe with her family. Her friend Maggie, who Brandon was believed to have last been seen with and is described as a “chronic runaway,” is also home safe.

Missing special needs teen last seen in Las Vegas. Please share and help bring her home. https://t.co/V7YV58xqGc — Dani G 📎 (@DaniG999) October 22, 2017

Both Selina and Maggie are home safe with their families. Thank you so much for sharing and RT and for your prayers and support ❤️ ❤️ — Monique Judge (@thejournalista) October 23, 2017

