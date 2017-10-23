Metro
Home > Metro

Marita Garrett urges women to go ‘over and beyond’ at Minority Women Professionals conference, Oct. 7


Rob Taylor Jr., Courier Staff Writer
Leave a comment

THE MWPs ARE MVPs CONFERENCE empowered many African American women, held Oct. 7 at Pitt’s Scaife Conference Center in Oakland. (Photos by Gail Manker)

Conference keynote speaker Garrett encourages Black women to go ‘over and beyond’

Throughout the morning, midday and afternoon, Minority Women Professionals showed their true colors.

Marita Garrett. J. Nwando Olayiwola. Amirah Hunt. Paula K. Davis. Kyshira Moffett.

And countless others.

The MWPs are MVPs Conference Series was held Oct. 7 at the University of Pittsburgh’s Scaife Conference Center, as the nearly-75 women in attendance got a dose of valuable information in one ear, and vowed to never let it out of the other.

KEYNOTE SPEAKER MARITA GARRETT, right, with J. Nwando Olayiwola, conference host.

Pittsburgh Councilman R. Daniel Lavelle opened the conference with a welcoming of attendees and guests to Pittsburgh.

KYSHIRA MOFFETT

During the conference, Moffett, chief bombshell officer of The KSM Group, discussed how to bring a personal brand to life via social media and other means. Darcel Madkins, business analyst at PNC Bank, spoke on coaching, mentoring and sponsorship. Sandra A. Murray, PhD, gave words on time management and work-life balance.

There were a number of other panels, speakers and performances, even an Afternoon Yoga Movement from Jamie DeMarco, physical therapist for Tri-State Orthopedics.

DARCEL MADKINS, right, of PNC Bank, with Kenya Matthews.

Conference hosts were Nwando Olayiwola, MD, chief clinical transformation officer for RubiconMD, Hunt, GirlGov program manager for the Women and Girls Foundation, and Davis, Assistant Vice Chancellor for Health Sciences Diversity at Pitt.

1 2Next page »

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier:

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

17 photos Launch gallery

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

Continue reading Marita Garrett urges women to go ‘over and beyond’ at Minority Women Professionals conference, Oct. 7

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

comments – Add Yours


×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Get It On Your Doorstep
Most Popular