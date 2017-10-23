Down to 4! City League! Allderdice vs. Westinghouse, Oct. 26, then USO vs. Brashear!

Thursday, Oct. 26 is when the real fun begins. The City League High School Football semi-finals begin at 7 p.m., when top-seed Allderdice battles Westinghouse at Cupples Stadium, South Side.
On Friday, Oct. 27, USO (University Prep/Sci-Tech/Obama) will face Brashear at 7 p.m., also at Cupples Stadium. The winners of the two games will face each other for the City League Title, Saturday, Nov. 4 at 2:15 p.m.
To see the final regular season standings, see below the pictures…
JUSTIN MORRIS of Allderdice gives a stiff-arm to a would-be tackler. His Dragons are 3-0 in the City League as of Sept. 27. (Photo by Will McBride)
FINAL City League Football regular season standings, as of Oct. 23 , 2017
Allderdice (5-4, 4-1 in City)
USO (4-5, 4-1 in City League)
Westinghouse (5-3, 3-2 in City)
Brashear (4-4, 3-2 in City)
Perry (1-7, 1-4 in City)
Carrick (1-8, 0-5 in City)
