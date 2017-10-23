Metro
Santonio Holmes’ Strikes Against Sickle Cell Bowlathon – A star-studded celebration


Courier Newsroom, photos by Tationna Smalley
SANTONIO HOLMES, right, and Roosevelt Nix, left, were among the many Steelers and other celebrities at Holmes’ Strikes Against Sickle Cell Bowlathon, Oct. 10 at AMF Noble Manor Lanes on the West End. Holmes’ son, T.J., was diagnosed with Sickle Cell disease at birth. (Photo by Tationna Smalley)

COURIER PHOTOGRAPHER TATIONNA SMALLEY captured many young ones having nothing but fun at Santonio Holmes’ Strikes Against Sickle Cell Bowlathon. Kids in the maroon shirts are diagnosed with Sickle Cell.

SANTONIO’S FAMILY—Malloy Coles, top left, Carla White, bottom left, Dallyss White, Kathy Coles, Robert Coles, Lexis White.

CHASE AND FAITH OWENS, with their mother, JESSICA. (Photos by Tationna Smalley)

FORMER STEELERS SUPER BOWL XLIII MVP SANTONIO HOLMES

FORMER STEELER CHARLIE BATCH (Photo by Tationna Smalley)

JOHN CHAMBERLIN

 

