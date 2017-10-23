Santonio Holmes’ Strikes Against Sickle Cell Bowlathon – A star-studded celebration

SANTONIO HOLMES, right, and Roosevelt Nix, left, were among the many Steelers and other celebrities at Holmes’ Strikes Against Sickle Cell Bowlathon, Oct. 10 at AMF Noble Manor Lanes on the West End. Holmes’ son, T.J., was diagnosed with Sickle Cell disease at birth.

