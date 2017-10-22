‘Spirit of Excellence’ community breakfast

The residents and business leaders in the Homewood area enjoyed a delightful early morning event that included a breakfast buffet and awards ceremony on Thursday, Oct. 12 at the House of Manna Faith Community Center, 7240 Frankstown Avenue.

The second annual event was given by the Homewood Concerned Citizens Council, headed by Executive Director Cherylie Blair-Fuller and Reverend William J. Fuller Sr., Board President. The organization, which began in 2013, endeavors to acknowledge and serve the interests of the residents with inclusiveness and transparency to encourage community pride and promote improvements.

