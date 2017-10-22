Human wrecking ball certainly defines Trump policies

President Donald Trump has repeatedly denounced decisions and policies by his predecessor, Barack Obama.
Whether it’s the Affordable Care Act, Obama’s signature health care law, or the Iran nuclear deal, Trump has been a harsh critic of his former president’s policies and has opposed them with great hyperbole.
In some ways this is not all that unusual as most elected officials, including presidents, often rail against their predecessor’s actions and policies.
Obama spoke out against former President George W. Bush’s decision to go to war in Iraq and his tax cuts for the rich. In turn, Bush railed against the policies of former President Bill Clinton, who railed against his successor’s father, George H.W. Bush.
This is often done to offer voters an alternative and to signal that the new president seeks to take the nation in a new direction.
The difference with Trump is that he opposes Obama’s decisions and policies but offers little to nothing for replacements. He is a human wrecking ball, knocking down all that is in his path.
His determination to dismantle Obama’s policies has serious consequences both at home and abroad.
For seven years, Republicans vowed to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare. Despite controlling the White House and both chambers of Congress, GOP lawmakers have failed to pass a health care bill through the House or Senate.
Trump has been harsh in his criticism of Republican lawmakers’ failure to pass a health care bill, but he did very little to advance their efforts and has not proposed a health care plan of his own.
With the failures in Congress, Trump is now acting to undermine the Affordable Care Act by refusing to provide key subsidies for it to work effectively.
The same is true on the Iran nuclear deal that Trump opposes. But what’s the alternative? He has none.
His attempt to reopen negotiations is a nonstarter not only with Iran but also with Russia, China and this nation’s European allies. The deal is working and Iran is in compliance with the agreement, a fact that even the Trump administration cannot dispute.
In fact, members of his Cabinet have reportedly urged Trump to leave the deal alone. Undoing it would likely return Iran to building nuclear weapons and create a more dangerous Middle East.
It is has become increasingly apparent Trump does not have a real plan. He lacks policy vision so he resorts to seeking to undo the accomplishments of Obama.