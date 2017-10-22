Sports
Down to 4! City League! Allderdice vs. Westinghouse, Oct. 26, then USO vs. Brashear!


Rob Taylor Jr., Courier Staff Writer
Thursday, Oct. 26 is when the real fun begins. The City League High School Football semi-finals begin at 7 p.m., when top-seed Allderdice battles Westinghouse at Cupples Stadium, South Side.

On Friday, Oct. 27, USO (University Prep/Sci-Tech/Obama) will face Brashear at 7 p.m., also at Cupples Stadium. The winners of the two games will face each other for the City League Title, Saturday, Nov. 4 at 2:15 p.m.

To see the final regular season standings, see below the pictures…

JUSTIN MORRIS of Allderdice gives a stiff-arm to a would-be tackler. His Dragons are 3-0 in the City League as of Sept. 27. (Photos by Will McBride)

MARVIN GREEN of Westinghouse did his part in running over Perry, 38-0, in a City League contest, Sept. 7. (Photo by Will McBride)

USO PLAYERS Damon Macklin, Kenneth Pipkins and Dorian Jackson look to lead the Wildcats to a second-straight City League championship. (Photos by Thomas Sabol)

 

THE BRASHEAR BULLS, above, have won two of the last three City League titles. But after losing in the championship game last year, they want another taste of the City League title. In the bottom photo are some of Brashear’s Cheerleaders. (Photos by Thomas Sabol)

FINAL City League Football regular season standings, as of Oct. 23 , 2017

 

Allderdice (5-4, 4-1 in City)
Sept. 14—7 p.m. USO (WIN)
Sept. 21—7 p.m. at Carrick (WIN)
Sept. 29—7 p.m. Dubois Area (at Allderdice) (WIN)
Oct. 6—7 p.m. Hollidaysburg (LOSS)
Oct. 13—7 p.m. at Westinghouse (LOSS)
Oct. 20—7 p.m. at Perry (WIN)

USO
(4-5, 4-1 in City League)

Sept. 14—7 p.m. at Allderdice (LOSS)
Sept. 22—7 p.m. at Steubenville, Ohio (LOSS)
Sept. 29—3:30 p.m. at Carrick (WIN)
Oct. 6—3 p.m. Westinghouse (WIN)
Oct. 12—7 p.m. Perry (WIN)
Oct. 20—7 p.m. at Wheeling Central Catholic, W. Va. (LOSS)

Westinghouse (5-3, 3-2 in City)
Sept. 15—7 p.m. at Brashear (LOSS)
Sept. 22—7 p.m. Hickory (WIN)
Sept. 29—7 p.m. at Fort Hill, Md. (LOSS)
Oct. 6—3 p.m. at USO (LOSS)
Oct. 13—7 p.m. Allderdice (WIN)
Oct. 19—7 p.m. at Carrick (WIN)

Brashear (4-4, 3-2 in City)
Sept. 15—7 p.m. Westinghouse (WIN)
Sept. 22—7 p.m. at Hollidaysburg (LOSS)
Sept. 28—7 p.m. at Perry (WIN)
Oct. 5—7 p.m. Carrick (WIN)
Oct. 12—7 p.m. at Erie Strong Vincent (LOSS)

Perry (1-7, 1-4 in City)
Sept. 16—5 p.m. at South Park (Buffalo, N.Y.) (LOSS)
Sept. 22—7:30 pm. at Brooke, W. Va. (LOSS)
Sept. 28—7 p.m. Brashear (LOSS)
Oct. 6—7 p.m. at Howland, Ohio (LOSS)
Oct. 12—7 p.m. at USO (LOSS)
Oct. 20 – 7 p.m. Allderdice (LOSS)

Carrick (1-8, 0-5 in City)
Sept. 16 – 1:30 p.m. at Linsly School, W. Va. (LOSS)
Sept. 21 – 7 p.m. Allderdice (LOSS)
Sept. 29 – 3:30 p.m USO (LOSS)
Oct. 5 – 7 p.m. at Brashear (LOSS)
Oct. 13 – 7 p.m. at Bridgeport, Ohio (WIN)
Oct. 19 – 7 p.m. Westinghouse (LOSS)

 

