Down to 4! City League! Allderdice vs. Westinghouse, Oct. 26, then USO vs. Brashear!

Thursday, Oct. 26 is when the real fun begins. The City League High School Football semi-finals begin at 7 p.m., when top-seed Allderdice battles Westinghouse at Cupples Stadium, South Side.

On Friday, Oct. 27, USO (University Prep/Sci-Tech/Obama) will face Brashear at 7 p.m., also at Cupples Stadium. The winners of the two games will face each other for the City League Title, Saturday, Nov. 4 at 2:15 p.m.

To see the final regular season standings, see below the pictures…

JUSTIN MORRIS of Allderdice gives a stiff-arm to a would-be tackler. His Dragons are 3-0 in the City League as of Sept. 27. (Photos by Will McBride)

FINAL City League Football regular season standings, as of Oct. 23 , 2017

Allderdice (5-4, 4-1 in City)

Sept. 14—7 p.m. USO (WIN)

Sept. 21—7 p.m. at Carrick (WIN)

Sept. 29—7 p.m. Dubois Area (at Allderdice) (WIN)

Oct. 6—7 p.m. Hollidaysburg (LOSS)

Oct. 13—7 p.m. at Westinghouse (LOSS)

Oct. 20—7 p.m. at Perry (WIN)

USO

(4-5, 4-1 in City League)

Sept. 14—7 p.m. at Allderdice (LOSS)

Sept. 22—7 p.m. at Steubenville, Ohio (LOSS)

Sept. 29—3:30 p.m. at Carrick (WIN)

Oct. 6—3 p.m. Westinghouse (WIN)

Oct. 12—7 p.m. Perry (WIN)

Oct. 20—7 p.m. at Wheeling Central Catholic, W. Va. (LOSS)

Westinghouse (5-3, 3-2 in City)

Sept. 15—7 p.m. at Brashear (LOSS)

Sept. 22—7 p.m. Hickory (WIN)

Sept. 29—7 p.m. at Fort Hill, Md. (LOSS)

Oct. 6—3 p.m. at USO (LOSS)

Oct. 13—7 p.m. Allderdice (WIN)

Oct. 19—7 p.m. at Carrick (WIN)

Brashear (4-4, 3-2 in City)

Sept. 15—7 p.m. Westinghouse (WIN)

Sept. 22—7 p.m. at Hollidaysburg (LOSS)

Sept. 28—7 p.m. at Perry (WIN)

Oct. 5—7 p.m. Carrick (WIN)

Oct. 12—7 p.m. at Erie Strong Vincent (LOSS)

Perry (1-7, 1-4 in City)

Sept. 16—5 p.m. at South Park (Buffalo, N.Y.) (LOSS)

Sept. 22—7:30 pm. at Brooke, W. Va. (LOSS)

Sept. 28—7 p.m. Brashear (LOSS)

Oct. 6—7 p.m. at Howland, Ohio (LOSS)

Oct. 12—7 p.m. at USO (LOSS)

Oct. 20 – 7 p.m. Allderdice (LOSS)

Carrick (1-8, 0-5 in City)

Sept. 16 – 1:30 p.m. at Linsly School, W. Va. (LOSS)

Sept. 21 – 7 p.m. Allderdice (LOSS)

Sept. 29 – 3:30 p.m USO (LOSS)

Oct. 5 – 7 p.m. at Brashear (LOSS)

Oct. 13 – 7 p.m. at Bridgeport, Ohio (WIN)

Oct. 19 – 7 p.m. Westinghouse (LOSS)

