Who Is Taiwan Jones At Howard University? Funny Tweet About Midterm Exam Goes Viral

A single tweet from an apparently random traveler turned Twitter upside down Thursday when it alleged a Howard University student had failed a midterm exam badly. How did the purported plane passenger know this? Twitter user @Old_Orleans said he watched his seat mate grade tests “the whole flight.”

As random as the tweet was, it quickly went viral, piling up more than 100,000 retweets and sparking a lively conversation about the student, whose name — Taiwan Jones — briefly became a trending topic.

This professor graded tests next to me the whole flight. If there’s a Taiwan Jones at Howard, boy you failed the fuck out ya midterm 😩 — roy (@Old_Orleans) October 19, 2017

@Old_Orleans, also known as “roy,” continued his Taiwan tweets, which came on the even of Howard’s renowned homecoming festivities.

I just feel bad cuz lil buddy finna enjoy his weekend just come back to class, life in shambles. — roy (@Old_Orleans) October 19, 2017

But Roy wasn’t finished. He wanted to the see the Twitter storm that he sparked explode across social media, so he stoked the flames a bit.

If #FindTaiwan start trending in DC, bruh….😂 — roy (@Old_Orleans) October 19, 2017

Mission accomplished.

Other Twitter users quickly took the bait, and then some, chiming in with their opinions on Taiwan Jones and speculating what would come next for the academic underachiever.

I grade papers in public all the time and always wonder if somebody gonna screenshot some of these grimy comments I leave on 'em. — will broussard (@DeadLecturer) October 20, 2017

😂😂😂 there’s a whole #FindTaiwan thread looking for buddy — Ventric Fletcher (@VentricFletcher) October 20, 2017

That set the stage for the grand appearance of Taiwan Jones himself! Twitter user @JonesTaiwan_ slid in the conversation to comfort the concerned, saying “the search is over.” The Twitter account for Taiwan Jones was started last year and has a bio attached to it that simply says “Howard ‘ 19.”

Well the search is over… — Taiwan Jones (@JonesTaiwan_) October 20, 2017

So… i just found out i failed my midterms but also went viral on the internet and i don’t know how to feel.. — Taiwan Jones (@JonesTaiwan_) October 20, 2017

Of course, those who had been following the thread had some words for Taiwan Jones that ranged from encouragement to mocking, and everything else in between.

Man, we're all pulling for you! In 8 weeks flash the transcript and show the shake back! Good luck! — will broussard (@DeadLecturer) October 20, 2017

Dont worry Taiwan dont listen to these school slaves. You will be gucci — ♕ Johnny Bravo ♕ (@__JohnnyBravo__) October 20, 2017

I live in dc. Should I tag my Howard friends or just let Taiwan enjoy his weekend unknowingly? — shantelly (@_ZeLioness) October 19, 2017

And then Twitter poured it on with an obligatory, seemingly never ending stream of gifs.

Taiwan after finding this post pic.twitter.com/z5p3lQet2j — Snorlax Fat (@shizbgby) October 19, 2017

Son gonna find this tweet and be like pic.twitter.com/L5bHIxqyDy — DURAGWITHCAPEOUT (@WavvyBoyV) October 19, 2017

Taiwan when he sees this pic.twitter.com/5Mrt8NUuPf — Channa (@channax95) October 20, 2017

Taiwan gonna come across this tweet while catching a twerk at homecoming and be like pic.twitter.com/8ydV5JbPtV — Nedu (@_JusDuIt_) October 19, 2017

But after his initial tweet was liked tens of thousands of times, “roy,” marveling at his work when realizing an actual Howard University student named Taiwan Jones really did exist, fessed up and swiftly ended the conversation just as quickly as it started.

Lmaoo bruh he prolly been at home all day, ain’t no damn flight 😂 — roy (@Old_Orleans) October 20, 2017

