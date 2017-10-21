Trump Administration Caught In Another Lie Surrounding Niger Ambush Controversy

White House Chief of Staff John Kelly didn’t tell the truth when he tried to slander Florida Rep. Frederica Wilson during a press conference Thursday, an old video has shown. While condemning the Democratic congresswoman for what he called politicizing the death of a fallen soldier, he attacked her character by accusing her of bragging about getting “the money” ($20 million) to fund a federal building in Florida.

READ MORE: Meet Rep. Fredrica Wilson, The Latest Powerful Black Woman To Challenge Trump

But the Sun Sentinel republished a video of Wilson’s speech that Kelly, showing that Wilson never made such a comment. In fact, Wilson said wasn’t even elected to Congress when the founding was secured.

I lived in Florida for 14 years, much of it covering politics. @RepWilson is no liar. Trump is a proven liar. No contest. #IBelieveFrederica https://t.co/xHjOuuUBBC — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) October 20, 2017

The development was just the latest display of any regard for the truth from the Trump administration in the wake of a controversy surrounding a deadly ambush of U.S. soldiers in West Africa earlier this month. Wilson accused the president of being insensitive and lacking empathy for telling a grieving widow that her soldier husband “knew what he was signing up for” before he was killed.

Trump, of course, denied the claim, insisting in a tweet that he had “proof” he never said that. Kelly would later, perhaps inadvertently, indicate that there was actually no proof at all, showing another Trump lie. The concession was taken as all but a confirmation that Trump did indeed make the callous remark to the widow of Sgt. La David Johnson, whose name the president was accused of not even knowing during the phone call.

proof

noun

noun: proof; plural noun: proofs

1.

evidence or argument establishing or helping to establish a fact or the truth of a statement. https://t.co/Wcj85lXjmD — Rep Frederica Wilson (@RepWilson) October 20, 2017

The resurfacing of the old video coincided with the hashtag #IBelieveFrederica being among the top trending topics on Twitter, as many on social media sided with the congresswoman.

"You lie!"

—Rep. Joe Wilson to President Obama, 2009 "Wacky Congresswoman…gave a total lie on content!"

—Trump, 2017#IBelieveFrederica — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) October 20, 2017

Believe the grieving widow, her mother, & a US Congresswoman? Or a narcissistic compulsive liar and his handler?#IBelieveFrederica — Trumpocalypse (@abidingsense) October 20, 2017

#IBelieveFrederica over the steady stream of white men trying to slander her in order to defend Trump. — Ragnarok Lobster (@eclecticbrotha) October 20, 2017

A normal President wouldn’t let it get to this. A normal President would know it’s not about HIM. #IBelieveFredericahttps://t.co/2R4AOVBrrh — Steve Redmond (@sjredmond) October 20, 2017

SEE ALSO:

Here’s How To Help The Family Of Sgt. La David Johnson After Niger Ambush

Four U.S. Green Berets Killed in Africa Ambush