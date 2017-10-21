Outrageous: Massachusetts School District Apologizes For Image Of Black Girl On A Leash

As the nation’s political climate continues to stoke a rise in racial insensitivities, a Massachusetts school district has apologized for posting a photograph of two white children holding leashes attached to a Black child, according to The Associated Press.

The image, posted to Facebook, showed two White children dressed in 17th century clothing while standing and tethered to the Black child, who was kneeling on the floor, the report said.

The image, which featured the teacher, occurred in a third grade class at Bridgewater-Raynham Regional School District in Bridgewater. School officials say the instructor in the photo is the director of education at Plimoth Plantation, according to CBS.

District Superintendent Derek Swenson explained in a statement Thursday that the children were learning about Colonial-era clothing and a part of the lesson was about how Pilg used tethering straps to help toddlers learning to walk. But he acknowledged that it could be perceived as insensitive.

“If you look at that picture out of context, what are you going to think. It’s clearly what it looks like, it’s disgusting,” a parent, who did not want to be identified, told CBS News.

SOURCE: Time, CBS News

