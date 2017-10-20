To Tell The Truth …Oh, those words that we misuse regularly…

There are a number of words that we misuse with ongoing regularity. I often wonder, are we aware of it? Allow me to provide you with some of those words that I am referring to.

Overwhelmingly in our general conversations, we use the same term describing our neighborhoods, persons who ride on the same bus, drinking partner, co-worker, church members; and that term is friend. The majority of these persons are generally persons we know or just come in contact with. The term “friend” is misused because a friend is a special person and the majority of others are acquaintances.

There are those who attend church regularly and are members and even officers and describe themselves as being Christians. I have heard some of these persons speak about the President of the United States, Donald Trump, and openly state, “I hope someone kills that bastard.” It is my conviction that when a person professes to be a Christian and advocates the killing of a person, then the word Christian is definitely misused.

I have witnessed men who profess to be preachers who too frequently perform acts that are generally condoned by the devil. However, they still describe themselves as a God-fearing man, a blatant example of misuse of words.

Astronomical numbers of people of color boast about how Black we are, but too frequently our lack of positive actions denote we frequently are just lost colored folks — once again, misused words.

There are those colored politicians who run for office and get elected, and then they describe themselves as an elected Black leader. Disappointedly, they now state their primary responsibility is to serve the Democratic Party, and secondly respond to the needs of their Black voters. “Black leaders” is definitely a misuse of words.

