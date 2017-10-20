‘Scottsboro Boys’ performer Scott Kelley—the role ‘made me fearless’

Kelley is the son of Hill District native Toni Jones

Dance is a part of Scott Kelley’s DNA. The Los Angeles-based performer grew up around the graceful bodies of dancers.

“I was raised in the dance studio. My mom used to take me there with her. I began dancing at 3 years old and I began to take it seriously at age 9 or 10,” explained Kelley, 23, whose mother, Hill District native Toni Jones, graduated from Point Park University in the ‘80s with a dance degree. Jones moved to Los Angeles and earned her Master’s in the discipline from the University of California-Irvine.

So when Kelley was hand-picked by legendary interdisciplinary artist and Point Park University graduate Tome Cousin to perform in Point Park University’s Pittsburgh Playhouse production of “The Scottsboro Boys,” which Cousin directed and choreographed, he knew he boogied into something that would profoundly change his life and the way he viewed it.

“I got a text from my mother saying there was an opportunity to perform in Pittsburgh,” recalled Kelley, who portrayed Andy Wright, the oldest of two brothers who receives 99 years in jail. “My mom had been telling him about me and me about him and he said he wanted to put me in a production. Tome never met me until the first day of rehearsal but there was a sense of family and unity even though everyone else in the cast are from Point Park. He was looking for someone who could sing, dance and act all in one. He took a risk on me. He saw something in me that I didn’t see. He knew who to cast in which roles and he knew I could bring something to this show.”

1 2Next page »

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: