REFUSING TO REMAIN SILENT…TV personality Darieth Chisolm begins movement to fight against Cyber Rape

For the past four years since leaving her news anchor position at WPXI-TV, Darieth Chisolm has been fulfilling her dreams and living an interesting life as an entrepreneur.

“In order to make a real change, we must remove the veil of silence and be prepared to help others in need. I am sharing my story—a very personal story, to give others, the freedom to do the same.” Share

She currently describes herself as an author, coach, speaker, visibility and media strategist and an Emmy Award-winning TV host. Several years ago, she owned and operated Fullbody Fitness Club, an aerial arts studio and was a distributor with It Works Global, a network marketing company. “I’ve been living a blessed and fun life,” admits the Detroit native.

Last month, the long-time Pittsburgh resident kicked off a multimedia campaign that includes a documentary, an anthology, a website with resources and a social media awareness campaign called “50 Shades of Silence.”

The campaign reveals that Chisolm was a target of cyber sexual rape, cyber stalking, harassment, and extortion. “I found myself at the very center of such an assault. I was cyberstalked and cyber-raped by an ex-boyfriend. He put up a website with harassing memes, nude photos and videos that I was unaware of.”

The photos, she explained, were taken when she was asleep, while living with him. “He also threatened to kill me if I didn’t return to the controlling relationship. He couldn’t kill me so he used a different weapon: his cell phone, loaded it with my naked body and fired it for the world to see.”

1 2Next page »

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: