From Victim to Victor

Tiffany Huff-Strothers suffered a gunshot to the leg from an ex-boyfriend. But her new book details how she stayed strong, kept the faith, and now stands tall

October is National Domestic Violence Month; this is a scourge on society that has done much to destroy families, create motherless children, wounded spirits, diminished personal esteem in its victims and so much more.

In recent years, the fight has been on the increase—through education, information and awareness, to eliminate this phenomenon in America. Yet, with all the recent education around this issue, the numbers are still astounding.

According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, nearly 20 people per minute are physically abused by a domestic partner in the U.S.—more than 12 million women and men over the course of a year.

Nearly 15 percent of women and four percent of men have been injured as a result of Intimate Partner Violence (IPV) that included rape, physical violence and/or stalking by an intimate partner in their lifetime.

Nearly half of all women and men in the United States have experienced psychological aggression by an intimate partner in their lifetime, and women ages 18-24 and 25-34 generally experience the highest rates of IPV.

Pittsburgh is not immune to its share of cases. Local author Tiffany Huff-Strothers has written a compelling book which details her personal struggle as a victim of Intimate Partner Violence, but it is a redemptive tale that demonstrates the depth and breadth of human spirit, and power found in God, faith and hope as weapons against the resulting trauma that trails behind such an experience.

