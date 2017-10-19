The State of Black Pittsburgh, an asset perspective

Too often reports about the State of Black People in Pittsburgh are painted with all of the issues, disparities, and what is wrong in our community. We focus on the negative statistics of high unemployment, poor health, lack of opportunities, low education levels, infant mortality, low numbers of Black businesses and so on. It is no wonder why so many in our community are overly stressed or hopeless.

It’s true that there are tremendous gaps between Black and White Pittsburgh. It’s also true we don’t need to read another report or create another study to know we have challenges. We can see challenges visibly in the lives of certain neighborhoods or people we know. But for every negative story or statistic, there is a positive side that we rarely talk about.

For instance, the following statistics represent the Black Pittsburgh Region from a positive point of view:

•67 percent of families live above the poverty line.

•84 percent of our population has a high school degree or higher.

•Our employment rate is about 84 percent.

•96 percent of our population is not incarcerated.

•Median Black household income is $45,000.

