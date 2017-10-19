Race and diversion

(TriceEdneyWire.com)—President Donald Trump has a knack for diverting attention from his failures, often using race as the vehicle. So when Sen. John McCain came out against the cruel Graham-Cassidy Republican health care bill late Friday, guaranteeing its well-deserved crash, Trump went speeding down the racially divisive low road.

At a virtually all-white campaign rally in Alabama that night, the most powerful man in the world decided to crudely attack NFL players with the courage and consciousness to follow the example of Colin Kaepernick, the African American quarterback who took a knee during the national anthem to protest police killings of unarmed black men and boys.

No one should have been surprised by the latest Trump-attack. Racially charged statements and allegations are nothing new for him: a Justice Department lawsuit for housing discrimination against he and his father; the Central Park Five, birtherism, attacking the integrity of an Indiana-born Mexican-American judge in the Trump University trial, calling Mexican immigrants criminals, drug dealers and rapists when he announced he was running for president, a Muslim travel ban, Charlottesville, Jemele Hill and now attacks on Kaepernick, Stephen Curry and any other athlete with the nerve to speak out against injustice.

After the murderous events in Charlottesville, President Trump said there were some “fine people” among the thousands of KKK, neo-Nazis and white supremacist protesters marching with tiki torches carrying Confederate and Nazi flags. But when Black athletes non-violently kneel on the sidelines during the playing of the national anthem, Trump insults their mothers by calling the players SOBs.

