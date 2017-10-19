Judge Slaps Down Cleveland Firefighter’s Discrimination Suit

A racial discrimination lawsuit didn’t turn out well for a Black Cleveland firefighter, nicknamed “the most prolific shift-trader” by some and “the time bandit” by others.

So far, Calvin Robinson’s attorney has not hinted at their next move.

Final Cleveland firefighter Calvin Robinson pleads guilty to shift trade-related charge http://t.co/DZzxXteLg9 pic.twitter.com/3td7HRK0qP — Rachel Dissell (@RachelDissell) April 10, 2014

Cleveland.com reports that U.S. District Judge Christopher Boyko tossed Robinson’s lawsuit on Friday, which alleged that he was fired for abusing a shift-trading system while White firefighters also guilty of abusing the system received suspensions.

The news outlet said the Cleveland Fire Department once permitted shift-trading, but the hours were supposed to be paid back within a year.

Live5news.com reported that Robinson was one of the 13 firefighters Cleveland charged with a third-degree felony of theft in office and first-degree misdemeanor receiving improper compensation.

The prosecutor said Robinson, 55, was the biggest offender, collecting his $53,890 salary plus $27,000 in benefits each year while missing more than 8,456 hours of work (the equivalent of more than three years) between 2006 and 2011.

During the on-duty time he traded—but didn’t pay for—Robinson, a 23-year veteran of the Cleveland Fire Department, juggled jobs as a substitute teacher and assistant football coach. He also operated a childcare center.

Robinson pleaded guilty in 2014 to misdemeanor complicity to receive unlawful compensation. He filed the lawsuit after losing an arbitration hearing over getting fired.

In ruling against Robinson, Boyko underscored that he worked only 32 hours between January 1, 2009 and July 21, 2011.

The judge said race had nothing to do with the reason Cleveland fired him. Rather, it had everything to do with the extent to which he abused the system, noting that the next closest offender owed 5,308 hours—half the amount of time Robinson owed.

SOURCE: Cleveland.com, Live5News.com

SEE ALSO:

Now You Know: It’s A Mistake To Give Black Colleagues A Watermelon As A Gift

Rhode Island Firefighter Axed After Racist Fried Chicken Remark