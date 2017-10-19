Connie Hawkins was the player, man that others emulated

:10—Once again, a fond farewell and rest in peace Connie Hawkins. You were the man that all other men in that position were measured against. Elgin Baylor, Julius “Dr. J.” Erving, Michael “Air” Jordan, Kobe Bryant…they all say, “Thank you!”

:09—A huge at-a-boy to the New Pittsburgh Courier for being the only Pittsburgh newspaper to put Connie Hawkins on the front page, aka cover page, following his death. As it should have been. Congratulations New Pittsburgh Courier for doing the right thing!!!

:08—To be honest with ya, I had the Steelers winning in K.C. by 10 points. They ended up winning by 6, 19-13 was the score. Close enough. I still have the Black and Gold not only going to the Super Bowl but winning “The Stairway to Seven!”

:07—Last time for this, I promise. Since girl-watching is the No. 1 sport in the world and I am in the Hall of Fame, I’ll offer this. And look, I am a big man so I am not throwing stones from a glass house. But Lord have mercy, big girls, you must understand—one size truly does not fit all. That’s just a marketing tool. Look, the safe way out is just use the mirror, don’t walk by it. Use it, it’s your friend. And it will never, never, never ever lie to you! I’m just sayin’..

:06—The 4th installment of the Pittsburgh City League Hall of Fame inductees are now in. Another capacity City League crowd showed up and showed out. Super support, dresses to impress, quality young, old, Black, White across the board and a grand time had by all. The photos and the story coming in a future edition of the Courier.

