Big Ben played better, but some of his passes were still ill-advised

Wha, wha, what happened? Not very many rational people (including yours truly) gave the Pittsburgh Steelers a snowball’s chance in hell of traveling to Arrowhead Stadium to face the Kansas City Chiefs for their sixth game of the season and exiting with a victory notch on their belt, winning, 19-13.

Why? Well, because the Chiefs had traveled to New England for the NFL’s 2017 kickoff game and convincingly beat the Patriots in Foxboro, and before the loss to Pittsburgh, Kansas City was 5-0 and the only undefeated team left in the league. And don’t forget this: the Chiefs had a running back (Kareem Hunt) that was deep frying NFL defenses at a volcanic pace but the Black and Gold big nasty “D” held monsieur Hunt to 21yards on 9 carries and even with that anemic performance against the Steelers, Hunt still currently leads the NFL in rushing.

Mr. Hunt usually racked up 21 yards in the first five minutes of a game. Plus, the Chiefs had a quarterback in Alex Smith who supposedly had a perfect grasp of the offense of his “genius” coach Andy Reid. The Chiefs also had the No. 1-ranked offense in the NFL prior to their encounter with the Steelers, Oct. 15.

Last, but certainly not least, the Chiefs had the 12th, 13th and maybe even the 14th “man” represented by their historically raucous fan base.

