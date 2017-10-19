Metro
Better testing, nutrition and education: What Pittsburgh should be doing, according to doctor who exposed Flint lead crisis


Oliver Morrison, PublicSource
Dr. Mona Hanna-Attisha answers questions after speaking to an audience about her work exposing the lead crisis in Flint, Michigan, on Oct. 18, 2017. (Photo by Oliver Morrison/PublicSource)

Dr. Mona Hanna-Attisha, one of the pediatricians who identified lead poisoning in Flint, Michigan, doesn’t shy away from describing what happened there.

“It is well known to be a form of environmental racism,” she told a crowd of 100 at the New Hazlett Theater in the North Side of Pittsburgh on Wednesday.

Although the story is no longer receiving the attention it once did, she said, the story isn’t over in Flint. And although Flint’s situation was unique, in many ways the genesis of the lead crisis in Pittsburgh resembles Flint.

Like Pittsburgh, Flint had aging infrastructure and a diminished population that had left behind major pockets of disadvantage. Like in Pittsburgh, she said, leaders in Flint, and doctors such as herself, were not searching for lead and the symptoms of its exposure.

