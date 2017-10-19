Almona site reborn as Hazelwood Green

With bike lanes, a new road in place, and site remediation that includes traps to keep all rainwater on the property, representatives from the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, the foundation community and their development partners unveiled the new name and vision for the former Almono industrial site in Hazelwood.

Now, with Hazelwood Avenue reconnecting the one-time Jones & Laughlin Steel Co. mill site to the neighborhood, the 178-acre site has officially been renamed Hazelwood Green.

“Green” is deliberate choice, said Project Director Rebecca Floro.

“We are here today to celebrate a new beginning—for this site and its neighborhood,” she said. “Together, we are creating a new model for sustainable development that will advance our region’s place in the global innovation economy.”

County Executive Rich Fitzgerald said the site can be a model for sustainable development across the country, and while it is ushering the new economy, it pays homage to the old—two of the original buildings; the railroad engine roundhouse and Mill 19 still stand and will be repurposed. Negotiations are already underway for a firm to occupy 90,000 square feet inside the superstructure of the Mill 19 building. The remaining 90,000 square feet will be occupied later.

“When J & L built this plant here 100 years ago, it was the innovation economy. It was state of the art—and it moved the nation into the 20th century,” he said. “Now we have a fantastic new site to lead future innovation, and maybe lure that company from the west coast here—name starts with an ‘A.’”

1 2Next page »

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: