Public Notices 10-18-17

ATTENTION:

If you worked at Drava Engineering n/k/a Davy McKee Corp., Pittsburgh, PA, between 1970-1987, please contact Asbestos Investigator Sherry Day at (734) 878-5236 or email

Sherry@SLDinvestigations.com.

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh (the “Authority”) will hold a public hearing on November 7, 2017, at 1:00 p.m., in the offices of the Authority, located at 200 Ross Street, 9th Floor, Pittsburgh, PA 15219, to discuss the issuance of tax-exempt revenue bonds (the “Bonds”) to be used along with other available funds, for the following project (the “Project”).

A. Initial Owner: Addison Terrace Phase 4 L.P. (the “Borrower”). An affiliate of the Authority will have a membership interest in the Initial Owner.

B. Maximum Principal An amount not to exceed $10,670,000

Amount of Bonds: (exclusive of any original issue discount or

original issue premium).

C. Location of Project: An address expected to be located at 7030

Kelly Street, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15208

and contiguous parcels fronted along North

Murtland Street, Hamilton Avenue and Kelly

Street, each in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny

County, Pennsylvania.

D. Description of Project: The Project consists of (a) the new construction

of 58 housing units, consisting of a mix of

one-bedroom and single-family apartments and two- and three-bedroom two-story townhomes,

together with a community center, management

office and related site and infrastructure

improvements, to be known as Addison Terrace

Phase 4; (b) the funding of a debt service

reserve fund, if required; (c) the payment of a

portion of the costs associated with the issuance

of the Bonds; and (d) the payment of any other

eligible costs for which proceeds of the Bonds

may be expended, including but not limited to

reimbursing the Authority and the Borrower for

costs incurred for the Project prior to the

issuance of the Bonds.

At the public hearing, any and all persons in attendance will be afforded an opportunity to comment on the proposed project and the issuance by the Authority of its Bonds therefor. The meeting location is wheelchair accessible. If you need an accommodation due to a disability and want to attend this meeting, please call 412-456-5020, ext. 6035; TTY 412-201-5384, at least 48 hours in advance so arrangements can be made.

This notice is published, and the public hearing is being held by and on behalf of the Authority as the issuer of the Bonds, as required by Section 147(f) of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended, and regulations promulgated thereunder.

HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE

CITY OF PITTSBURGH

