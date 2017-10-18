‘People Remain Silent For Different, Personal Reasons’ Gabrielle Union Addresses Victim Blaming

Gabrielle Union recently spoke out about sexual abuse and victim blaming in a Twitter thread, People reported. Union, who last year wrote in the Los Angeles Times about being sexually assaulted, joined many celebrities who have spoken out in the wake of rape allegations against Harvey Weinstein. She told followers that victims of sexual assault are unjustly blamed for staying silent or accused of “asking for it.”

Sexual violence & harassment can happen to anyone at anytime anywhere. — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) October 15, 2017

Ppl remain silent 4 many different very personal reasons. Judgment, victim shaming/blaming, loss of job/$, fear of violence, retaliation — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) October 15, 2017

Folks are also very open and obvious about what kind of victim should be prioritized & believed. To think otherwise is to be willfully dim — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) October 15, 2017

In Hollywood meetings in homes, hotel lobbies/restaurants/suites, private isolated office space is the norm. NO ONE "ASKED FOR IT!!" — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) October 15, 2017

Sexual or physical violence, harassment, demeaning language is NOT the price one should pay for seeking or maintaining employment. Period — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) October 15, 2017

Union may have been responding to recent posts by Donna Karan and Mayim Bialik, who both insinuated that rape only happens to attractive women who dress a certain way, or provocatively. Union revisited her own trauma to prove that clothing choices could neither cause nor prevent rape.

Though I was raped by a stranger who raped me at gunpoint after robbing the store, I was still asked by a female "friend" what I had worn — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) October 15, 2017

Look around, u can EASILY see whose pain is "real/valid" & must be addressed & whose pain is tolerable, unimportant & systematically ignored — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) October 15, 2017

Union wrote about her experience in a memoir, We’re Going to Need More Wine. She has long been an advocate for victims of sexual assault.

