NEWS ROUNDUP: Trump’s Travel Ban Blocked Again; Spain And Portugal’s Deadly Wildfires

Photo by

A federal judge in Hawaii said the ban "discriminates on the basis of nationality."


Team Cassius
Trump’s travel ban was blocked yet again, this time by a federal judge in Hawaii, who stated the revised version “suffers from precisely the same maladies as its predecessor.”

“U.S. District Judge Derrick Watson issued the ruling after the ban on a set of mostly Muslim countries was challenged by the state of Hawaii, which warned that the restrictions would separate families and undermine the recruiting of diverse college students,” The Associated Press reported.

This is the third time Trump’s ban has been given the red light by the courts.

At least 44 people have died in wildfires that began to spread across Spain and Portugal over the weekend, according to officials in both countries. In Portugal, at least 71 were injured, 14 of which are in serious condition.

“This country has been plagued with the largest wave of fires since 2006,” Portugal Prime Minister Antonio Costa told CNN on Monday evening. “This is a moment of mourning, of showing our condolences to the families of the victims.”

