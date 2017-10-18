New Pittsburgh Courier’s Church Circuit Calendar (Aug. 2-8)

TRINITY ANNUAL HOMECOMING

OCTOBER 29-Trinity missionary Baptist church will celebrate our annual homecoming on Sunday Oct. 29, at 11 a.m. morning service. The preacher of the hour will be Rev. James Earl Garmon Jr. 3415 Ligonier St. Pittsburgh.

MT. OLIVE 124th ANNIVERSARY

OCTOBER 22—Mt. Olive Baptist Church, 330 Fourth Ave. in Rankin, will celebrate their 124th church anniversary during the 11 a.m. service. The guest pastor will be Rev. Nathaniel Pennybaker from Triedstone Baptist Church. In addition, The annual harvest festival will take place Oct. 28 at 6 p.m. For more information, call 412-271-0331.

MULBERRY PASTORAL ANNIVERSARY

NOVEMBER 4—Mulberry Community Church, 601 Wallace Ave., will celebrate the 2nd pastoral anniversary of Pastor Lawrence W. Smith and his family, at noon at the church. Guest speaker will be Bishop Jesse N. Gavin from Greater Calvary in Erie. For more information, call 412-583-6828.

Like us at https://www.facebook.com/pages/New-Pittsburgh-Courier/143866755628836?ref=hl

Follow @NewPghCourier on Twitter https://twitter.com/NewPghCourier

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: