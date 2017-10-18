New Pittsburgh Courier’s Business Calendar (Oct. 18-24)

Insurance Workshop

OCT 18—The African American Chamber of Commerce of Western Pa. presents Navigating the Business Insurance Landscape with Farmers Insurance, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Koppers Building Convention Center, 436 Seventh Ave., lower level conference room 4-H, Pittsburgh. The seminar will give attendees insight into the insurance landscape, different types of business insurance and entrepreneurial opportunities. Cost: $10, $20 for non-members. For more information, call 412-392-0610.

Cybersecurity Workshop

OCT. 19—The African American Chamber of Commerce of Western Pa. Presents a cyber security seminar with Omar Khawaja, VP and chief information security officer with Highmark Health, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Koppers Building Convention Center, 436 Seventh Ave., lower level conference room 4-H, Pittsburgh. Khawaja will discuss safeguarding the back office while staying connected in the front office and reducing risks of cyberattacks. Cost: $10, $20 for non-members. For more information, call 412-392-0610.

