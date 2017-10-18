Legal Notices – Estate Notices 10-18-17

Estate of LEONARD CERSOSIMO, Deceased of 44 Harlem Avenue, McKees Rocks, PA 15136. Estate No. 02-17-5562. Ms. Tammy Ulizzi, 41 Ehle Avenue, Coraopolis, PA 15108, Administratrix c/o Max C. Feldman, Attorney At Law, 1322 Fifth Avenue, Coraopolis, PA 15108.

Estate of NANCY LYTLE WILSON, of Upper St. Clair, PA, No.: 02-17-05670, Mary E. Wilson and Hiram C. Wilson, Co-Executors, Mary E. Wilson, of 1209 Klockner Road, Apt. #7, Mercerville, NJ 08619. Hiram C. Wilson of 197 Seegar Road, Upper St. Clair, PA 15241. R.M. Entwisle, III, Atty., 125 1st Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15222.

Estate of BONNIE M. WISNIOWSKI, (deceased) of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, No. 02-17-05224. Edward Wisniowski, Executor, 3726 McClure Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15212. Witherel & Associates, 966 Perry Highway, Pittsburgh, PA 15237

Estate of SIMON LOUIS BROWER, Deceased Pttsburgh, PA No. 04753 of 2017. Marlene Washington, Executrix, 116 Kennedy Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15214 or to Thelma C. Spells, Esquire Atty., 1533 Bidwell Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15233.

