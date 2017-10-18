Keepin’ Our Community CONNECTED (Sept. 18-24)

A Conversation With Harry Belafonte

OCT. 20—Civil rights advocate and entertainment icon Harry Belafonte will appear at the Carnegie Lecture Hall in Oakland for a Civil Rights “conversation” at 8 p.m. Tickets are $25 to $50 for the talk and a question-and-answer session. A $175 VIP ticket includes dinner. For tickets or more information, call 412-622-3131 or visit cmoa.org.

Homeless Support Event

OCT. 21—Jamar’s Place for Peace will host its “Pittsburgh, Let’s Make Our City #1” afternoon of fellowship and support for Pittsburgh’s homeless. Seeking to serve 100 homeless men women and children, attendees will receive free meals and a “Bag of Hope” containing sleeping bags, batteries, flashlights, can openers, clothing, combs and brushes, gift cards, toothpaste, toothbrushes and deodorant. For more information, call Wynona Harper at 412-657-4233.

