It’s back! …Courier’s ‘Men of Excellence’ Awards 2017

Andy Williams famously sang, “It’s the most wonderful time of the year…”

Little did people know that he was referring to the New Pittsburgh Courier’s “Men of Excellence” Awards…

For nearly a decade, the Courier has bestowed honors upon local African American men who have exemplified extraordinary strength and commitment to their profession and to the community. They are fathers, leaders, executives, business professionals, educators, etc., and they belong to an exclusive society—A New Pittsburgh Courier Man of Excellence.

Come this Dec. 13 at the Fairmont Hotel, Downtown, the time will be right to induct another group of Pittsburgh-area men into this exclusive classification.

Emmy Award winner Emmai Alaquiva. Curator/activist Paradise Gray. EQT supplier diversity manager Lance Hyde. Former Steelers star-turned business owner J.T. Thomas. Strong Cleaners owner Eric Strong. Classic Events! Executive director Ralph P. Watson.

They’re just some of the men who have been named New Pittsburgh Courier “Men of Excellence.”

“I am still honored and humbled as one of the personal/professional accolades of my career, receiving the 2014 New Pittsburgh Courier Men of Excellence recognition,” Watson told the Courier. “While it is always a great experience to be recognized, I remember leaving the event feeling empowered to continue the plight of civic engagement and inclusion for the underserved.”

Thus, the nomination process has officially begun. To make a nomination, please adhere to the following guidelines: Nominees must be a male at least 21 years old who resides in the Greater Pittsburgh area; nominees must be active in his career or profession; selections will be made by the New Pittsburgh Courier Men of Excellence Selection Committee based on local African American business executive or entrepreneur, proven success in career/profession, positive role model, and demonstrative community service.

