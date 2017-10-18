‘Get this case behind us’ …New settlement offer proposed

Fisher disagrees with comments made by Stevens during news conference on Ford

Tim Stevens, Chairman and CEO of the Black Political Empowerment Project, has called for an “immediate assessment of whatever offer has been made to Leon Ford, and that a new offer be made that can indeed bring this matter to a positive conclusion.”

“There may have been bad decisions on all sides.”

The matter, of course, is last week’s deadlocked jury in Ford’s civil lawsuit against Pittsburgh Police Officer David Derbish, who is accused of using excessive force on Ford during a traffic stop on November 11, 2012. Derbish shot Ford five times after the car in which Ford was driving accelerated moments after it had come to a stop in Highland Park.

Ford is now paralyzed.

The jury cleared Pittsburgh Officer Andrew Miller of all civil rights violations.

Stevens, standing in solidarity with the likes of NAACP President Richard Stewart Jr. and Alliance for Police Accountability president Brandi Fisher, told television cameras Oct. 16 that B-PEP believes “there has been significant improvements in community-police relations in Pittsburgh, particularly when compared to the many stories we see involving police encounters across the nation.”

But, Stevens said, “what we do know…is that according to experts in policing, the act of Officer David Derbish of jumping in Leon Ford’s car was totally inappropriate and did not reflect appropriate police policy and procedures.”

With a new civil trial expected for early 2018, Stevens said that “trials cost money to all affected parties.”

