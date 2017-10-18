Employment Opportunities 10-18-17

Pianist/Singer

Small Christian church, in Verona, PA. seeking a Pianist/Singer. If interested, please call Nita at (412) 793-3572.

South Fayette Twp. School District

Substitute Teacher Positions

Substitute Nurse Positions

Substitute Paraeducator Positions

Positions available for all grade levels and areas of content

We encourage upcoming graduates and retirees (on emergency basis) to apply

Complete job descriptions are available at:

www.southfayette.org

South Fayette Twp. School District

3680 Old Oakdale Road

McDonald, PA 15057

EOE

SENIOR SYSTEMS ANALYST

HM Health Solutions Inc. seeks Sr. Systems Analyst in Pittsburgh, PA to provide app. development services in defined project. Specific duties incl. developing req’ts & supplemental specs for new apps &/or analyzing change/enhancement requests in existing apps. Apply at www.highmarkhealth.org, keyword J109271.

IT SYSTEMS ANALYSIS

CONSULTANT

HM Health Solutions Inc. seeks IT Systems Analysis Consultant to work in Pittsburgh, PA & to work w/customers, app. developers, architects, & team members to understand bus. req’ts that drive analysis & design of quality business solutions. Must also have any exp. w/or knowledge of: COBOL (Common Business Oriented Language); DB2 – Database; JCL (Job Control Language); Easytrieve; Endevor; & EDI transactions – 834, 837, 270/271, 276/277, & 835. Apply at www.highmarkhealth.org, keyword J108807.

APPLICATION DEVELOPER

HM Health Solutions Inc. seeks Application Developer to work in Pittsburgh, PA & to be responsible for analyzing, designing, coding, testing, & implementing app. enhancements w/limited supervision. Must have any exp. w/or knowledge of: Oracle (SQL); Java/JavaScript Framework; JSON; J2EE (Spring, Hibernate, Struts); REST Web Services; XML; UNIX Shell Script; & Waterfall or Agile mgmt tools. Apply online at www.highmarkhealth.org, keyword J108718.

APPLICATION DEVELOPER

HM Health Solutions Inc. seeks Application Developer to work in Pittsburgh, PA & to be responsible for analyzing, designing, coding, testing, & implementing app. enhancements w/no supervision. Must have any exp. w/or knowledge of: Java; J2EE; JPA; Oracle; Web Services; & Spring Framework. Apply at www.highmarkhealth.org, keyword J108804.

APPLICATION DEVELOPER

HM Health Solutions Inc. seeks Application Developer to work in Pittsburgh, PA & to be responsible for analyzing, designing, coding, testing, & implementing app. enhancements w/limited supervision. Must have any exp. w/or knowledge of: Java/JavaScript Framework; HTML 5.0; JSON; SQL; & PLSQL. Must have Java Certification (OCJP). Apply at www.highmarkhealth.org, keyword J108796.

APPLICATION DEVELOPER

HM Health Solutions Inc. seeks Application Developer to work in Pittsburgh, PA & to be responsible for analyzing, designing, coding, testing, & implementing app. enhancements w/no supervision. Must have any exp. w/or knowledge of: Informatica, IMS & DB2; Oracle & Teradata databases; Data Warehousing; Java/JavaScript Framework; SQL; & Waterfall or Agile. Apply at www.highmarkhealth.org, keyword J108723.

APPLICATION DEVELOPER

HM Health Solutions Inc. seeks Application Developer to work in Pittsburgh, PA & to be responsible for analyzing, designing, coding, testing, & implementing app. enhancements w/no supervision. Must have any exp. w/or knowledge of: J2EE, JPA, JSF, DB2, Oracle & Teradata Databases, MQ [JMS], WAS8.5, EJB 3.0, Advanced MS Excel; Software Development Lifecycle (Waterfall, Agile, or Rationale); Data Mapping; tech. platforms that integrate w/Mainframe, People Soft, Java web services & COBOL sys.; Enrollment Communication Sys., Individual & Group Billing Sys.; integration architecture associated w/membership & billing (individual & group) for Healthcare Products that ensures a member is processed from enrollment thru invoicing & payment remittance.

Apply at www.highmarkhealth.org, keyword J108802.

Pittsburgh Community Broadcasting Corporation is an independent, locally owned community-supported public media organization, and is home to Pittsburgh’s NPR News station, 90.5 WESA, and 91.3 WYEP, home of Pittsburgh’s Adult Alternative Music.

We are seeking candidates to join our management team as our organization continues to grow:

•Director of Finance

•Director of Human Resources & Organizational Development

We are seeking experienced individuals with an appreciation for the mission and value of non-commercial, nonpartisan media, and a desire to play a role in delivering its value to the full diversity of the Pittsburgh community.

For more information on these positions please go to our Employment Webpage:

http://wesa.fm/topic/905-wesa-employment-opportunities

Please, no phone calls.

Pittsburgh Community Broadcasting Corporation is an Equal Opportunity Employer, and actively seeks diversity in its workforce.

Open Your Heart to a Senior Program Director

United Way of Southwestern Pennsylvania

United Way of Southwestern Pennsylvania is seeking an individual to serve as our Open Your Heart to a Senior (OYHS) Program Director serving communities in Greater Greensburg and Alle-Kiski area of Westmoreland County. United Way of Southwestern PA operates OYHS, formerly Faith in Action, in conjunction with community, business and volunteer leaders. The purpose of OYHS is to provide free, non-medical support services, such as transportation, home safety checks, yard work, supportive visits and calls, for older adults by matching them with trained volunteers.

Primary responsibilities for the Open Your Heart to a Senior Program Director include: recruiting, training and matching volunteers to older adults and working with local volunteer steering committees to assist with volunteer and program development. Promoting the program to older adults in the community and assessing their needs, fund raising to support the program delivery, administer the office operations and budget of the OYHS sites. Full-time position with benefits. Must have valid Driver’s License and personal use of a car. Bachelor’s degree in a human service field and/or equivalent experience.

Visit our website at https://uwswpa.org/careers/ to view job description and apply for this position. Submissions will only be accepted electronically.

The United Way of Southwestern Pennsylvania, is an equal opportunity employer committed to workplace diversity, serving Allegheny, Westmoreland, Fayette and Southern Armstrong Counties.

Manager – Employee Relations

Port Authority is seeking a Manager – Employee Relations to be a representative in activities involved in contract interpretation and administration, grievance, discipline, and mediation/arbitration cases with employees. Provides advice to managers, employees, and Employee Relations Representatives regarding the interpretation and implementation of various laws and agreements, including Port Authority’s company policies and procedures affecting terms and conditions of employment. Oversees the administration of Family Medical Leave Act (FMLA), attendance tracking and unemployment compensation. Direct activities of Employee Relations staff members and FMLA / Attendance Administrator within assigned operating locations.

Job requirements include:

•BA/BS degree in Industrial Relations/Labor Relations, Human Resources Management, or related field from an accredited school.

•Minimum of two (2) years supervisory experience.

•Minimum of five (5) years experience in the area of employee/industrial relations, including a minimum of three (3) years in a unionized environment.

•Knowledge of labor and employment laws.

•Professional, effective and interpersonal communication skills.

•Demonstrated ability in the use of Windows, Microsoft Word and Excel.

•Good organizational skills.

•Valid PA driver’s license.

Preferred attributes:

•General Human Resource experience.

•Updated knowledge of laws governing human resource functions.

We offer a comprehensive compensation and benefits package. Interested candidates should forward a cover letter (with salary requirements) and resume to:

Inez Colon

Employment Department

345 Sixth Avenue, 3rd Floor

Pittsburgh, PA 15222-2527

IColon@portauthority.org

EOE

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: