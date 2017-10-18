Atlanta Fashion Designer Mychael Knight Dead at 39

Atlanta Fashion designer and “Project Runway” star Mychael Knight died on Tuesday in a hospital outside of Atlanta. The official cause of death for Knight has not been released.

“We are still processing the untimely death of our son, brother, friend, and uncle. Mychael meant everything to us and we loved him dearly. He was generous and so full of life. This is how we choose to remember his legacy,” the Knight Family released in a statement to Obvious Magazine.

Knight had been on the fashion scene for more than 10 years. Even before his experience competing on “Project Runway,” Knight was making sketches that represented strong, powerful and confident women. Most recently, he debuted his Lost World Spring/Summer collection, opened a showroom in Buckhead, while continuing to design for his regular clients and launching his clothing and lingerie lines.

In a 2012 cover story for Atlanta Tribune: The Magazine, Knight talked about his unique aesthetic and his vision for Atlanta’s fashion scene ultimately describing his design inspiration as encompassing all aspects of life. “I get inspiration from art, friends, travel, relationships. Fashion is something you live. It’s a way of life.”

And in an ode to his home town: “I think people need to realize that Atlanta fashion is not Los Angeles or New York. They’re trying to make it something that it’s not. More unity is also needed. And not just among other clothes designers. There’s so much more than that. There are the shoes, jewelry, and accessories designers, the photographers and models, and the publicists and managers. If everyone gets together and realizes that it’s not a race then Atlanta will begin to flourish more quickly. There’s strength in numbers. It’s all about being seen and on-point. It’s about perfection, looking rich. It’s the zeal of being in the South; it’s lively. New York is edgier and darker. LA is easy and laid back. Atlanta is energy.”

Knight was 39.

