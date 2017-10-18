Bids and Proposals 10-18-17

Request for

Qualifications

The Allegheny County Department of Human Services (DHS) recently issued a Request for Qualifications (RFQ) for Data Visualization and Information Design Partners. Due Date: Ongoing

For more details and submission information, visit:

www.alleghenycounty.us/Human-Services/Resources/Doing-Business/Solicitations-(RFP/RFQ/RFI).aspx.

Marc Cherna

Director

Allegheny County Department of Human Services

PORT AUTHORITY OF

ALLEGHENY COUNTY

Electronic Proposals will be received online at the Port Authority of Allegheny County’s Ebusiness website (http://ebusiness.portauthority.org).

Proposals/bid submittals will be due 11:00 AM on November 9, 2017 and will be read at 11:15 AM., the same day, at Port Authority’s Heinz location (345 Sixth Avenue, Third Floor, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15222-2527), for the following:

Electronic Proposal – Ebusiness website (http://ebusiness.portauthority.org)

B170853A Secondary Air Suspension Springs

No bidder may withdraw a submitted Proposal for a period of 75 days after the scheduled time for opening of the sealed bids.

A Pre-Bid Conference will be held on each of the above items at 10:00AM October 25, 2017 at Port Authority’s Heinz location (345 Sixth Avenue, Third Floor, Pittsburgh, PA). Attendance at this meeting is not mandatory, but is strongly encouraged. Questions regarding any of the above bids will not be entertained by the Port Authority within 48 hours of the scheduled bid opening.

These contracts may be subject to a financial assistance contract between Port Authority of Allegheny County and the United States Department of Transportation. The Contractor will be required to comply with all applicable Equal Employment Opportunity laws and regulations.

Contractor is responsible for expenses related to acquiring a performance bond and insurance where applicable. All items are to be FOB delivered unless otherwise specified. Costs for delivery, bond, and insurance shall be included in bidder’s proposal pricing.

Port Authority of Allegheny County hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively insure that in regard to any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprise will be afforded full opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, or national origin in consideration for an award.

The Board of Port Authority reserves the right to reject any or all bids.

THE PITTSBURGH WATER AND SEWER AUTHORITY

ADVERTISEMENT

The Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority (PWSA) has been utilizing documents published by the Engineers Joint Contract Documents Committee (EJCDC®) for all construction contracts since July of 2015.

The PWSA has proposed additional edits for new solicitations released after November 30, 2017. The following documents with PWSA-proposed edits are available to download for review and comment at:

https://www.dropbox.com/sh/kxfw0kboxl1i85g/AAAL7ywQGY_Ud7B1sQ2tPQZpa?dl=0

C-451 Qualifications Statement

C-200 Instructions to Bidders for Construction Contracts

C-700 Standard General Conditions of the Construction Contract

C-800 Supplementary Conditions

C-410 Bid Form

C-520 Agreement between Owner and Contractor, Stipulated Price

Please e-mail Kyle Hood at khood@pgh2o.com with comments. All comments are due no later than 4:00 p.m. on November 14, 2017.

In addition, the PWSA will host an on-site meeting at 1200 Penn Ave., Pittsburgh, PA, 15222 on Monday, November 6, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. to permit further discussion regarding the above-referenced documents.

ROBERT A. WEIMAR, INTERIM EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

THE PITTSBURGH WATER AND SEWER AUTHORITY

OFFICIAL BID NOTICE

TOWNSHIP OF UPPER ST. CLAIR

Sealed Bids will be received by the Township of Upper St. Clair, 1820 McLaughlin Run Road, Upper St. Clair, PA 15241, Allegheny County, Pennsylvania until 9:00 A.M., Tuesday, November 14, 2017, and the Bids will be publicly opened and read thereafter in the Township Building, Lower Level Training Room, at the same address for the following:

BOYCE ROAD (S.R. 3006) AT BOYCE PLAZA ROAD PUBLIC IMPROVEMENTS

Bids from pre-qualified contractors must be sealed and addressed to Matthew R. Serakowski, Township Manager, 1820 McLaughlin Run Road, Upper St. Clair, PA 15241 and must indicate on the outside of the envelope “BOYCE ROAD (S.R. 3006) AT BOYCE PLAZA ROAD PUBLIC IMPROVEMENTS”, before 9:00 A.M. prevailing time, November 14, 2017, and the same will be publicly opened and read at that time.

Copies of Bidding Documents may be obtained at the office of Trans Associates Engineering Consultants, Inc., Suite 400, 4955 Steubenville Pike, Pittsburgh, PA 15205, upon a non-refundable payment of $100.00 for each set of plans and specifications.

A certified check or bank draft payable to the order of the Township of Upper St. Clair, or a satisfactory Bid Bond executed by the Bidder and an acceptable surety, in an amount not less than ten percent (10%) of the total bid shall be submitted with each bid. All bids must be submitted on a lump sum basis.

Bidders must be pre-qualified by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and submit proof thereof with their bid.

Bids will only be accepted from bidders that are pre-qualified.

There will be a pre-bid meeting on Tuesday, October 31, 2017 at 9:00 A.M. in the Township Building, Lower Level Training Room, 1820 McLaughlin Run Road, Upper St. Clair, PA.

Pennsylvania prevailing minimum wage rates will apply.

The Township of Upper St. Clair reserves the right to reject any and all bids or to waive any informality in the bidding.

Bids may be held by the Township of Upper St. Clair for a period not to exceed sixty (60) days from the date of opening of Bids for the purpose of reviewing the bids and investigating the qualifications of Bidders prior to awarding the Contract.

/s/ Matthew R. Serakowski

Township Manager

ADVERTISEMENT

Sealed bid proposals are hereby solicited for the Community College of Allegheny County, 800 Allegheny Avenue, Pittsburgh PA 15233 (412.237.3020) on the following items:

Bid Proposal No. 1012 – Truck Rental

RFP 3098 – Internet Service Provider (ISP)

Proposals will be received at the Purchasing Department until 2:00 P.M. Prevailing Time on Friday, October 27, 2017.

The CCAC Purchasing Department is now publishing all bids via the CCAC website at https://www.ccac.edu/Bid-RFP_Opportunities.aspx. It will be each vendor’s responsibility to monitor the bid activity within the given website (“Bid and RFP Opportunities”) and ensure compliance with all applicable bid documents inclusive of any issued addenda. Failure to incorporate any applicable addenda in the final submittal may result in the rejection of your bid.

The Board of Trustees reserves the right to reject any and all bids.

The Community College of Allegheny County is an Affirmative Action/Equal Employment Opportunity Employer and encourages bids from Minority/Disadvantaged owned businesses.

PORT AUTHORITY OF

ALLEGHENY COUNTY

Electronic Proposals will be received online at the Port Authority of Allegheny County’s Ebusiness website (http://ebusiness.portauthority.org).

Proposals/bid submittals will be due 11:00 AM on October 30, 2017 and will be read at 11:15 AM., the same day, at Port Authority’s Heinz location (345 Sixth Avenue, Third Floor, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15222-2527), for the following:

Electronic Proposal – Ebusiness website

(http://ebusiness.portauthority.org)

B170960 Switches – Junction

B170962 Tow Tractor

B170851 Ross Garage Wind Turbine

B170963 LRV Suspension

B170965A Equipment Cleaner

B170967 Paint Booth – Collier

B170968 Overhead Maintenance Vehicle

B170964A Wheel Tire Kits – LRV

B170969 Tamper

B170961 Steel Hauler

B170959A High Speed Gearbox Couplers – LRV

Paper Proposal – Documents are available for the following item at Port Authority’s Main Offices

345 Sixth Avenue, Third Floor,

Pittsburgh Pennsylvania 15222-2527

B170966A Unleaded Gasoline

No bidder may withdraw a submitted Proposal for a period of 75 days after the scheduled time for opening of the sealed bids.

A Pre-Bid Conference will be held on each of the above items at 10:00AM October 11, 2017 at Port Authority’s Heinz location (345 Sixth Avenue, Third Floor, Pittsburgh, PA). Attendance at this meeting is not mandatory, but is strongly encouraged. Questions regarding any of the above bids will not be entertained by the Port Authority within 48 hours of the scheduled bid opening.

These contracts may be subject to a financial assistance contract between Port Authority of Allegheny County and the United States Department of Transportation. The Contractor will be required to comply with all applicable Equal Employment Opportunity laws and regulations.

Contractor is responsible for expenses related to acquiring a performance bond and insurance where applicable. All items are to be FOB delivered unless otherwise specified. Costs for delivery, bond, and insurance shall be included in bidder’s proposal pricing.

Port Authority of Allegheny County hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively insure that in regard to any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprise will be afforded full opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, or national origin in consideration for an award.

The Board of Port Authority reserves the right to reject any or all bids.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sealed bid proposals are hereby solicited for the Community College of Allegheny County, 800 Allegheny Avenue, Pittsburgh PA 15233 (412.237.3020) on the following items:

Bid Proposal No. 1013 – Printing Community Education Schedules

Proposals will be received at the Purchasing Department until 2:00 P.M. Prevailing Time on Monday, October 30, 2017.

The CCAC Purchasing Department is now publishing all bids via the CCAC website at https://www.ccac.edu/Bid-RFP_Opportunities.aspx. It will be each vendor’s responsibility to monitor the bid activity within the given website (“Bid and RFP Opportunities”) and ensure compliance with all applicable bid documents inclusive of any issued addenda. Failure to incorporate any applicable addenda in the final submittal may result in the rejection of your bid.

The Board of Trustees reserves the right to reject any and all bids.

The Community College of Allegheny County is an Affirmative Action/Equal Employment Opportunity Employer and encourages bids from Minority/Disadvantaged owned businesses.

INVITATION FOR BIDS

The URBAN REDEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY of Pittsburgh will receive bids from qualified contractors for selective interior demolition, repair, refurbishment and cleaning of the vacant retail space at 536 Smithfield Street, part of the Mellon Square Parking Garage, and all work incidental thereto required to complete the Mellon Square Parking Garage, Vacant Retail Space, 536 Smithfield Street contract, until 11:00 a.m. prevailing time on Friday, the 17th day of November, 2017, at its office, 11th floor, 200 Ross Street, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15219, at which time all bids will be publicly opened and read aloud in the Conference Room on the 11th floor.

Contract documents will be available on Wednesday, October 18, 2017, in the Engineering and Construction Department, 11th Floor, 200 Ross Street, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15219, upon a non-refundable payment of TWENTY-FIVE ($25.00) DOLLARS made payable to the URA of Pittsburgh. CHECK OR MONEY ORDER ONLY. Contract documents will not be mailed.

A mandatory pre-bid meeting will be held on Wednesday, November 1, 2017 at 11:00a.m. at the site.

A certified check or bank draft payable to the order of the Urban Redevelopment Authority of Pittsburgh, negotiable U.S. Government Bonds (at par value), or a satisfactory bid bond, executed by the Bidder and an acceptable surety in a dollar amount equal to 5% of the total bid, shall be submitted. Each bid submittal must include the Bid, Non-collusion Affidavit of Prime Bidder, Bid Bond, Statement of Bidders Qualifications, and Certification of Minority and Women’s Participation with Exhibits.

Wages paid on this project shall not be less than the minimum wages determined by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry as set forth in the contract documents.

The Contractor will be required to comply with all applicable Equal Employment Opportunity requirements. The Contractor must assure that applicants and employees are not discriminated against based on race, color, religion, disability, ancestry, national origin, age or sexual preference, gender identity, gender expression, political and/or union affiliation.

The Urban Redevelopment Authority of Pittsburgh requires that all bidders complete and submit Certification of Minority and Women’s Participation with Exhibits.

The Urban Redevelopment Authority of Pittsburgh reserves the right to reject any or all bids or to waive any informality in the bidding.

Bids may be held by the Urban Redevelopment Authority of Pittsburgh for a period not to exceed ninety (90) days from the date of opening of bids for the purpose of reviewing the bids prior to awarding the Contract.

URBAN REDEVELOPMENT

AUTHORITY OF PITTSBURGH

Robert Rubinstein

Executive Director

INVITATION TO BIDDERS/OFFERORS

THE PITTSBURGH WATER AND SEWER AUTHORITY

ADVERTISEMENT

SEPARATE and SEALED PROPOSALS for the following solicitation, will be received by the Office of Procurement, Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority, 1200 Penn Avenue, Second Floor, until 4:00 P.M. Prevailing Time, November 8, 2017. Proposals must be received in the hands of and clocked in by a PWSA Procurement Officer in sufficient time prior to the opening in order for a bid to be considered. All late and/or electronically submitted Proposals will be rejected and not considered for award.

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS (RFP) FOR

MANAGED INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY (IT SERVICES)

PWSA PROJECT NO. PWSA82

The scope of work requires the Consultant to be responsible for monitoring and servicing the PWSA’s network.

All proposals must be submitted in accordance with the solicitation that can be obtained by sending an e-mail to cjuratovic@pgh2o.com. There will be no charge for the solicitation, as it will be sent via e-mail. All questions relating to the solicitation itself shall be directed to Autumn Barna, Contract Specialist, via e-mail: abarna@pgh2o.com no later than November 1, 2017.

A Pre-Proposal Meeting will be held on October 27, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. in the Authority’s Conference Room, 1200 Penn Ave., Pittsburgh, PA, 15222. The purpose of this meeting is to give an overview of the contract requirements and to allow Offerors to ask questions.

The Consultant must assure that employees and applicants for employment are not discriminated against because of their race, color, religion, sex, sexual preference, or national origin.

The Consultant will be required to submit the package of certifications included with the contract documents relating to Equal Employment Opportunity.

The Authority reserves the right to withhold the award of the Contract for a period of 60 days after the proposal due date.

The Authority reserves the right to reject any or all proposals, and to waive any informality or minor irregularity in any proposal(s). The Authority also retains the right to investigate the qualifications of Offerors prior to any award and to award contracts only to Consultants who, in the sole judgment of the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority, are qualified and equipped to properly execute the specified work.

ROBERT A. WEIMAR, INTERIM EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

THE PITTSBURGH WATER AND SEWER AUTHORITY

