WATCH: New ‘Black Panther’ Trailer Is Magic

The new trailer for Marvel’s Black Panther has arrived, and if you thought the teaser was thrilling, you may want to take a seat before you hit play on this one.
The latest two-minute clip gives us a more in-depth look at what to expect from what’s arguably 2018’s most anticipated film. Here, we find T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman) in a series of breathtaking action scenes and doing basically every kick-ass thing we’d want to see a Black superhero doing on the big screen. The landscapes? Amazing. Lupita? Still gorgeous AF. And Vince Staples’ “BagBak” provides a really great backdrop.
We don’t want to waste too much rambling, so behold, the only thing that matters this morning. Black Panther hits theaters on February 16, 2018.
Watch the new trailer below.
SOURCE: The Verge
