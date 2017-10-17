Lifestyle
#MODELMONDAY: Zuri Tibby Is Victoria Secret PINK’s First Black Spokesmodel


Roz Edward, Michigan Chronicle Managing Editor
2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Paris - Show

Source: Taylor Hill / Getty


Even though she’s only 22 years old, Zuri Tibby is making waves that has everyone in the fashion industry talking. In the summer of 2016 at just 20-years-old, Zuri made history by becoming the first Black spokesmodel for Victoria’s Secret PINK brand. This is no small accomplishment, considering the huge wave of diversity issues the fashion and beauty industries were (and still are) experiencing.

IMG Models

Why Not Management

Claim to Fame: Zuri was discovered by a scouting agent at age 15 while walking a mall in her Florida neighborhood.

Instagram: @angelzuri

The deep bronzed beauty embraced the accomplishment and ongoing challenge for her young career when she spoke to Cosmopolitan about the accomplishment. “I feel very proud and honored that a lot of other women of color look up to me,” She continued. “It’s so important to inspire people. When young girls look at magazines and advertisements, it’s important to see girls that look like them. It’s very encouraging.

Happy Monday 😸

A post shared by Zuri (@angelzuri) on

This Florida native has delivered fierce editorials for Vogue Italia, Marie Claire and Benetton. As a current face for PINK, Zuri doesn’t hold back on giving her input. She helped promote the brand’s product, the Date V Wire Bra; the bright colors and summer inspired design are just some of things she loves and recommends.

So what does the future hold for the 5’10 beauty? She’s obviously on a role, so only time will tell!

