If You Liked The ‘Black Panther’ Trailer, You’ll Love These 6 Amazing Photos From The Film

If the new trailer for the much-anticipated “Black Panther” superhero movie is “magic,” then the imagery captured in a new batch of recently released photos from the film are at least equally as enchanting.

The pictures from Marvel Studios show the predominately Black cast in a series of still shots that give a better look at each of the main characters, including but not limited to Chadwick Boseman, who played the Black Panther, Michael B. Jordan and Academy Award winning actress Lupita Nyong’o.

WATCH: The New ‘Black Panther’ Trailer Is Pure Magic

Most captivating are the pictures of the fictional landscape featured in the film, which incorporates a number of vivid colors to complement the motion picture’s supernatural theme. Have a look below.

Boseman, Jordan and Nyong’o, other familiar names in the film include Sterling K. Brown, Angela Bassett, Forest Whitaker and Phylicia Rashad.

Aside from

“Black Panther” is scheduled to hit movie theaters on Friday, February 16, 2018. The trailer was also released earlier Monday. You can see it by clicking here.

SEE ALSO:

Rumored Marvel Comics Film Adaptation Of ‘Black Panther’ Could Spark Necessary Revolution

Marvel Comics Cancels ‘Black Panther’ Spinoff