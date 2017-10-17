‘Active Shooter’ Reported On Howard University Campus

An active shooter was reported on the campus of Howard University in Washington, D.C., early Tuesday afternoon, Fox DC reported. The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) responded to the reports but was not able to immediately verify the report.

“Shots were fired inside the administration building,” Howard University radiation therapy student Maxwell Telfer told NewsOne. Telfer, a 22-year-old senior from Atlanta, said he sought shelter off-campus after being alerted by the university via email and phone call. The administration building is located at 2400 Sixth Street in Northwest Washington.

However, Howard University President Wayne A.I. Frederick said the reports were a “false alarm,” according to Washington Post reporter Keith Alexander.

Heavily armed officers canvassing @HowardU campus for alleged active shooter. Univ pres says false alarm. pic.twitter.com/WigQMc0sFP — Keith L. Alexander (@keithlalexander) October 17, 2017

Still, the school’s Twitter feed cautioned students to “stay in place, shelter in place” while police continue to sweep “all buildings.”

UPDATE: Still investigating. Police are sweeping all buildings. HU community, please stay in place, shelter in place. — Howard University (@HowardU) October 17, 2017

Neither Howard police nor the MPD would confirm where or which buildings were affected by the reported shooting.

This afternoon, we were anonymously notified of a potential shooter on campus. We took the call seriously and police are investigating. — Howard University (@HowardU) October 17, 2017

DC police FBI on the scene at #HowardUniversity as buildings are being searched for Anonymous report of shooter on campus pic.twitter.com/Lqxxavy2pi — NBCPhotog (@bforte22) October 17, 2017

Active shooter on Howard University campus. large police presence. We are being told to shelter-in-place. pic.twitter.com/tYEcIRVSDl — Prez (@praezide) October 17, 2017

The university’s Academic Support Building was reportedly evacuated, though there was no confirmation that’s where the reported shooting took place.

Howard confirmed the reports of a shooter on campus through a text message, a student told NewsOne. The text message read:

“HOWARD UNIVERSITY: Please be safe Bison, we have been informed that there may be an active shooter on campus. We’ll give you al updates as we get them.

PSA: To all Howard students stay away from the health sciences building there have been reports of a shooter on campus ‼️ — troythedesigner (@troysotrill) October 17, 2017

The call came at 12:04 p.m. from the Howard University Police Department, who said it was an “active shooter.” However, nothing has been determined yet, a MPD spokesperson told NewsOne.

Washington, D.C., has among the tightest gun laws in the nation. While the MPD does not keep statistics on reported shootings city-wide, there have been more than 4,700 violent crimes committed in D.C. this year. There have been more than 160 total crimes reported in the Howard University area over the past year, including two instances of assault with a gun.

Tuesday’s reported shooting came nearly two weeks after a White man was arrested for making online death threats to Howard students in 2015. At the time, John Edgar Rust, 26, made the threats in two message board posts writing in part, “After all, it’s not murder if they’re Black.”

This is a developing story that will be updated.

