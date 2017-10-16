Data: Trump uses NFL protests for electoral advantage

President Donald Trump speaks at a rally at the Phoenix Convention Center, Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Of the many questions surrounding the routinely bizarre public conduct of President Trump, one of the more perplexing is his recent entrance into national anthem protests from Black National Football League players. That reached a fevered pitch in the recent week as the president launched into another tirade blasting players and the league, directed his Vice President to leave an Indianapolis Colts game when it happened and continued chiming in to the two-week suspension of Black ESPN journalist Jemele Hill. Of the many issues a normal president would be faced with, why is the NFL one of them?

But,as tensions continue rising each passing Sunday between a caustic rectangle of Black professional football players, team owners, a stumbling league and a relentless President Trump, there are signs of an emerging political calculus for Republicans heading into the 2017 election season and beyond. Spats over the national anthem could offer President Trump just enough buffer to keep a core base intact and attentive enough to not only distract the national electorate, but to slightly energize voters for a number of upcoming state and local races in key states next month.

A recent Philadelphia Tribune analysis finds some correlation. Football itself is not a definitive driver of political affiliation or a determinant of future political activity. However, the composition of the fan base and where professional football gains it most loyal viewers may be informing Trump political circle and Republican strategist decisions on how far the president goes on the national anthem controversy. While polls show a majority of Americans disagree with the president’s calls to punish Black athletes, there are still signs showing his base of support remains somewhat intact despite that.

Could the president have discovered a way to mobilize his natural political core through Black protest?

Indications of this strategy were on full display last month as Trump campaigned through Alabama on behalf of Republican Senate primary candidate Luther Strange. “Wouldn’t you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, to say ‘get that son of a bitch off the field?” said the president at the time to an enthusiastic crowd. “If owners fired a player for that, they’d be the most popular person in the country. Because that is a total disrespect of our heritage.”

Strange ultimately lost that primary to fill former Senator, now Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ seat. But observers point to the success of his opponent, conservative firebrand and former state Supreme Court judge Roy Moore, as Trump stumbling into yet another mechanism of base-channeling. GOP primary voters paid little attention to the fact that the president was endorsing the other candidate – it only mattered that he was tapping into white racial frustrations in similar 2016 fashion.

This bears out in a recent YouGov poll on the subject of NFL protests. Overall, only 30 percent of the public approves of Trump’s handling of those protests, while 54 percent disapprove. However, 33 percent of NFL fans approve (slightly above public approval) while 58 percent of those same fans disapprove.

But that’s only with respect to his “handling” of the situation as opposed to the broader debate on whether players should be required to stand during the national anthem. On that question, a total of 46 percent of voters say “yes” they should be required to stand; of that total, 55 percent are white voters. An overwhelming 71 percent of Black voters say “no.”

Polling data further show that across all Trump-favorable subsets, there is general agreement on keeping Black players off their knees during the anthem. Nearly 90 percent of Trump’s 2016 voters do believe players should be required to stand, along with 79 percent of all Republican voters and 78 percent of Conservatives.

Additionally, 86 percent of Trump 2016 voters oppose an NFL player’s right to oppose protest; 52 percent of whites agree. Nearly 80 percent of all Republican voters feel the same way, as well. Fewer Trump 2016 voters (67 percent) believe owners should fire players for the protest, as do way fewer numbers of white voters (37 percent), but nearly 30 percent of white voters suggest that kneeling during the national anthem protest should be “against the law.”

Further data, such as a Quinnipiac University poll out this week, show interesting disparities between various demographic groups on the question of taking a knee. Most voters in that poll disapprove 52 to 43 percent, of players kneeling during the anthem. Sixty percent of white voters also disapprove, while Hispanic voters are mixed 46 to 45 percent.

It is difficult to draw from these numbers exactly how many of those voters opposed to the NFL protests are voting in upcoming New Jersey and Virginia gubernatorial and, even, state legislative races … and how they will vote. Nor is there data suggesting who those voters are and how they might vote in next month’s race for District Attorney in Philadelphia.

What is noticeable, based on a recent FiveThirtyEight Google search trend analysis, is that NFL fans are the most stretched across partisan lines than any other professional sport. And in places or markets that are serving as media epicenters of the controversy, there are clusters of professional football fans who are largely red in their political leaning and in states where either Trump or his political support ecosystem must continue projecting political strength, places such as Alabama or Dallas, TX or Indianapolis, IN (where Vice President Mike Pence abruptly left an Indianapolis Colts game once players began kneeling). And they are places where the audience is largely white.

Demographically, white NFL viewers and fans constitute the largest share of the professional football market even as Black players are vastly over-represented on the field, according to Nielsen Media Research data. What could also be of subtle use to Republicans is that NFL fans are the most concentrated and active in the Northeastern and Southeastern United States; places where both parties are attempting to make very big statements and gains in November. The Southeast contains a crucial Governor’s and state legislative race in Virginia that tests whether the Democratic Party can bounce back and the Northeast contains another major gubernatorial race in which voters must decide if they want another Republican-led, post-Chris Christie term. While the Virginia race is pretty much tied, the New Jersey race shows Democrat Phil Murphy ahead but not by so much where he can be comfortable. In another Northeast corridor section lies Philadelphia, where Democrats assume their nominee, Larry Krasner, will win the DA’s office. But some quietly worry that Republican nominee Beth Grossman could be bolstered by a mix of quiet Trump voters and city residents worried about crime.

Ultimately, 2017 races are “off cycle,” as 2018 Congressional midterms will be as well. The danger posed to Democrats is that their base is typically not as energized during those periods as the Republican base. In the Quinnipiac Poll, 62 percent of voters over 65 years old disapproved of NFL player protests – and that is the demographic that turns out consistently in off-cycle races. Quinnipiac also shows fewer voters now, 49 percent, supporting a Democratic Party takeover of Congress versus 54 percent in May.

