‘Any day it could be us’ – Kingsley Center the site for ‘A Heart for Houston’

Kingsley Center the site for ‘A Heart For Houston’

The torturing rains, the flooding—mother nature’s wrath on Houston, Texas has long stopped.

But the outpouring of aid and supplies being sent to Houston continues.

Parrish Davenport organized a number of faith-based ministries to launch “A Heart for Houston,” Sept. 30 at the Kingsley Center in East Liberty. Hundreds of items were donated by the scores of area residents who stopped by to spread their love to those affected in Houston.

“We just called people that wanted to come perform, and volunteers, and everyone responded tremendously, and that’s why we’re here today,” Davenport told the New Pittsburgh Courier. “Any day it could be us, so it’s important for us to give back and be able to help and show that Pittsburgh cares.”

Hurricane Harvey was the first major hurricane to make landfall in America since 2005, leaving behind 40 inches of rain in four days, and 76 unfortunate fatalities in the States.

Performers at the Kingsley Center gym included a mime group from the Macedonia Baptist Church of Duquesne, and Jamaican saxophonist Symone Thomas, who had onlookers speechless during her performance.

“I am just hoping that people know that God is good, and with him, nothing is impossible,” Thomas, who is visually-impaired, told the Courier. “If I can do it, then trust me, they can do it, too. I want them to see me as an inspiration.”

