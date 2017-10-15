Why can’t they play like this every game? Steelers make statement over Chiefs, 19-13, Oct. 15

Why can’t they play like this every game?

The Pittsburgh Steelers, looking nothing like the ones in uniform one week prior (Oct. 8) against the Jacksonville Jaguars, played a much more complete game in Kansas City, Oct. 15, thus a different result – a win.

Le’Veon Bell came out running with a mission and a vengeance. Ben Roethlisberger threw confident darts, and had the perfect touch on the pigskin when needed. The offensive line protected their Super Bowl-winning quarterback, and opened holes for Bell the size of Kansas City’s jazz history. The Steelers defense looked – wait for it – suffocating at times, keeping star rookie running back Kareem Hunt at bay for much of the game.

And Antonio Brown, the Gatorade cooler-tosser who inexplicably stopped his route, causing Roethlisberger to throw the game’s only interception, came up with the play of the year – catching a deflected pass with one hand and racing past Chiefs defenders on his way to the end zone, sealing the 19-13 victory.

Bell finished with 179 yards on 32 rushes, a 5.6 average, along with a touchdown. Roethlisberger went 17-for-25 for 252 yards and a touchdown pass to Brown. “Number 84” caught 8 receptions for 155 yards.

The Steelers, now 4-2 and leading the AFC North, return home to host the Cincinnati Bengals (2-3), Oct. 22 for a 4:25 p.m. matchup. The Chiefs, who were handed their first loss of the season (5-1), visit Oakland (2-4) on Thursday Night Football (Oct. 19).

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: