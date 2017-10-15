Racist Chinese Museum Exhibit Compared Black People To Wild Animals In Africa

Imagine a photography exhibit showcasing photos of Black people from Africa next to photos of wild animals. What if we told you that exhibit actually existed? It did, at the Hubei Provincial Museum in China. It was called “This Is Africa” and it included a picture of a young boy next to a chimp with both their mouths agape because, “art.”
Of course, considering the location, it’s not all that surprising. Remember that laundry detergent ad where an Asian woman pushed a Black man into a washing machine and he came out as a fair-skinned Chinese man? And on Thursday, WeChat, a popular social app in China, issued an apology after its software translated a word that commonly means “black foreigner” to the n-word.
Sigh.
“Casual” racism is a typical occurrence in China, but according to exhibit curator Wang Yuejun, comparisons between people and animals were meant to be a compliment.
“In Chinese proverbs, animals are always used for admiration,” Wang told The New York Times. He added that once he was aware that the pictures, taken by photographer Yu Huiping, “hurt the feelings of the African tribespeople,” the photos were removed to “show respect for our African friends’ opinions.”
Too little too late?
Check out footage from the exhibit below.
SEE ALSO:
This Chinese Laundry Commercial Is Racist. Period.
Are Chinese People Racist Against Black People?
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
25 photos Launch gallery
1. Protests Continue In Baton Rouge After Police Shooting Death Of Alton Sterling
Source:Getty
1 of 25
2. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
2 of 25
3. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
3 of 25
4. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
4 of 25
5. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
5 of 25
6. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
6 of 25
7. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
7 of 25
8. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
8 of 25
9. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
9 of 25
10. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
10 of 25
11. Black Lives Matter Protest In NYC
Source:Getty
11 of 25
12. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
12 of 25
13. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
13 of 25
14. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
14 of 25
15. Activists At The White House Protest Shooting Deaths Of Two Black Men By Police
Source:Getty
15 of 25
16. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
16 of 25
17. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
17 of 25
18. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
18 of 25
19. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
19 of 25
20. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
20 of 25
21. Activists At The White House Protest Shooting Deaths Of Two Black Men By Police
Source:Getty
21 of 25
22. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
22 of 25
23. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
23 of 25
24. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
24 of 25
25. Activists At The White House Protest Shooting Deaths Of Two Black Men By Police
Source:Getty
25 of 25