Pittsburgh Club No. 6 honors six with joyful hearts

A woman with a joyful heart is vibrant and uncontained, she can rise above her circumstances and be joyful.

On Sept. 22 at the Double Tree Hotel in Monroeville Pittsburgh Club No. 6 —The Order of the Golden Circle presented “An Evening of Inspirations” and honored six Women With Joyful Hearts. The list of honorees included: Ophelia Coleman–Wilkinsburg Chief of Police, Gina R. Hickman –Executive Director Center for Spirituality in 12 Step Recovery, Anna E. Hollis–Executive Director, Amachi Pittsburgh, Debbie Norrell—Lifestyles Editor, New Pittsburgh Courier, Rev. B. DeNeice Welch—Pastor of Bidwell Presbyterian Church and Frances Wilkes —President Harriet Tubman Guild. Each lady will be presented with a beautiful figurine in the very near future as their awards were lost in shipping due to a recent hurricane in the city of origination.

Guests enjoyed a beautiful concert performed by Saxophonist Elder Tonji Good Cooper and a delightful dinner. Many dignitaries were in the audience. Witnessing the honors were Sidney Kiki, 32nd degree, Commander in Chief of St. Cyprian Consistory No. 4, S.G.I.G. George Spaulding, 33rd degree, Timothy Cager representing Hon. Malcolm E. Harris, No. 58, Most Worshipful Grand Master and S.G.I.G. George M. Calloway, 33rd degree, Illustrious Deputy for the Orient of PA. Event chairperson, LL Mary Etta Johnson was honored by LL Kara E. Whitfield, Pittsburgh Club No. 6 with a beautiful piece of art for organizing the evening of inspirations.

