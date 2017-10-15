Making music that’s ‘Good For You’

Shady Side Academy grads ‘The Keymakers’ release debut single

Their sound is “dynamic,” and “evolving.”

They’re the Keymakers, brothers Jerome and Justin Barnes. But when they’re in music-making mode, or performing for fans, they’re known as Rome Alexander (Jerome) and Producer Rederic (Justin).

“Through our different musical backgrounds, we’ve been able to merge elements of R&B with some pop and electronic feels,” the brothers said in an exclusive interview with the New Pittsburgh Courier. “Going forward, we plan on incorporating a ton of different styles into our own unique sound.”

Both brothers graduated from Shady Side Academy, as they’re two years apart in age (Rome is 24, Rederic is 22). Their love for music began way before high school, Producer Rederic said. “I have vivid memories of riding in the back of our parents’ car listening to classic R&B and funk music and begging to keep certain tracks on repeat,” he told the Courier. I’ve had a bit of experience in several instruments in the past but found my real passion in music composition and production.”

Rome Alexander didn’t start creating music “until I was in high school. I always used to write poetry as a kid, and when I started messing around on the piano and applying those words, I realized I wanted to write music. From then, I grew as a pianist, saxophone player, and singer,” Rome said.

