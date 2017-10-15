Google pledges $1 billion to fund non-profit education

PITTSBURGH (AP) _ Google says over the next five years it will spend $1 billion on nonprofit organizations helping to raise education levels around the world and commit its employees to a million hours of volunteer work doing the same.
CEO Sundar Pichai announced the goal Thursday morning in Pittsburgh, the city where he arrived in the U.S. from India 24 years ago.
Pichai also unveiled a program called “Grow with Google” aimed at training Americans how to get jobs or grow their businesses. The program aims to outfit people with computer and entrepreneurial skills.
The company is partnering with online education companies like Udacity and Coursera as well as charitable organizations like Goodwill and 4-H.
Also On New Pittsburgh Courier:
Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars
17 photos Launch gallery
Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars
1. Chris Rock1 of 17
2. Sylvester Stallone & His Wife2 of 17
3. Pharrell Williams3 of 17
4. Kerry Washington4 of 17
5. Rachel McAdams and Michael B. Jordan5 of 17
6. Mindy Kaling6 of 17
7. Andra Day7 of 17
8. The Weeknd8 of 17
9. Kevin Hart (R) with fiancee Eniko Parrish9 of 17
10. Priyanka Chopra10 of 17
11. Lady Gaga11 of 17
12. Sofia Vergara12 of 17
13. Leonardo DiCaprio13 of 17
14. Brie Larson14 of 17
15. Charlize Theron15 of 17
16. Olivia Wilde16 of 17
17. Jennifer Lawrence17 of 17
comments – Add Yours