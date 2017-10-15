David Clarke Bashes Hillary Clinton Over Her Reaction To Harvey Weinstein’s Sex Abuse Scandal

During an appearance in a segment on “Fox & Friends” Saturday, controversial former Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke called out Hillary Clinton for her reaction to the sexual abuse allegations against film executive Harvey Weinstein, Fox News Insider, reports.

David Clarke Cries Foul on Hillary's Weinstein Response: 'Her Ethics Elevator Has No Bottom Floor' https://t.co/gPCxcKsToq — Fox News (@FoxNews) October 14, 2017

Clarke said Clinton is more concerned about herself and her family’s reputation than she is about Weinstein’s alleged victims, the news outlet writes. “Her politics matters more to her, the reputation of her husband, to prop him up in the White House for her future political endeavors was more important to her than these victims,” Clarke stated.

According to the Guardian, when asked about the sex scandal, Clinton expressed shock and outrage. She then went on to compare Weinstein—who donated nearly $50,000 to her campaign—to President Donald Trump. “This behavior cannot be tolerated anywhere, whether it is in entertainment, or politics – after all, we have someone admitting to being a sexual assaulter in the Oval Office,” she said, according to the source. When asked about Bill Clinton’s sex scandal, she said that it had “all been litigated” and should be left in the past.

Clarke, who referred to Clinton as “Crooked Hillary” on the show, said she has no morals, and he encouraged women’s groups to speak out against her, Fox News Insider reported. “Her ethics elevator has no bottom floor, and she will do whatever she has to do to protect herself,” he added.

Clinton isn’t the only person who has been attacked by Clarke. Last month he went on a Twitter tirade to bash California Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters, Colin Kaepernick, and the Black Lives Matter collective.

SOURCE: Fox News Insider, Guardian

SEE ALSO:

David Clarke Goes On Twitter Tirade, Calls Maxine Waters ‘Black Supremacist’

Former Sheriff David Clarke Tells Reporter ‘F-You’ In Email Response To Questions