ALCOSAN Open House— The activities, the exhibits…


Courier Newsroom
ALCOSAN held its 15th annual Open House on Saturday, Sept. 16, and it again was a favorite of kids and adults alike. Labeled the region’s largest watershed and environmental festival, thousands of people congregated on the North Side for the exhibitions, activities, and of course, Frankie the Fish…(ALCOSAN’s mascot). Courier photographer Gail Manker captured the event in pictures.

 

